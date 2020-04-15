 Sue Dearbon returns in the images of the next episode of The Flash

Share it:

The character of Sue Dearbon, played by Natalie Dreyfuss, returns to Central City as the promotional images of the next episode of "The Flash", which will issue this new chapter on next Tuesday April 21. This will be the first new episode to air in the series in over a month due to the coronavirus-mandated hiatus. In March, all Arrowverse series stopped filming, which will lead to all of them having to end their seasons earlier, in the absence of one or two episodes compared to the original plans.

The appearance of Sue Dearbon, who we know is the love interest of Ralph Dibny / Eloganted Man In the comics, he's been targeting for quite some time, and finally, Ralph met Sue in episode 12, titled "A Girl Named Sue", but they did not end exactly well, because she betrayed him to steal a diamond. and he was left alone in front of John Loring. The images of the episode 6 × 16: "So Long and Goodnight" show new interactions between this pair of characters.

It seems that Sue and Ralph are working together again, although seeing their faces, they are not particularly happy to see each other. The images also show us the return of Rag Doll, who goes after Joe West. In fact, in some images we see Joe with Cecile, and she is gagged in a chair, which also seems to have a device attached.

The synopsis of the chapter is as follows:

After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (Patrick Sabongui) suggests that he go to Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (Eric Nenninger) . While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdés), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) meets Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) suspected of Eva Efrat Dor).

Alexandra La Roche directed this episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound.
































