Sudio Ghibli: a little surprise for fans hides in the Blu-ray edition of Totoro

Studio Ghibli you know, it is not a company that skimp on the quality of its products and this principle applies to all merchandising on the market. The Japanese studio is obsessed with the idea of ​​giving fans a 360-degree experience, and a fan wanted to share a special feature present within a Blu-ray.

This particularity was noticed by the user @TokyoSage who on twitter showed the inside of the film case My neighbor Totoro. The news that soon became viral, collecting almost two hundred thousand likes and more than fifty thousand comments, shows how the disc was made inside the package with a reflective surface for a specific reason.

You can observe from the image at the bottom of the news as in the upper side the two protagonists of the film are reflected in the disc underlying and this particularity has been greatly appreciated by fans. Studio Ghibli is not new to these goodies but this feature is particularly apt for the themes covered in My Neighbor Totoro. For a film about the wonders of nature, it is natural that its protagonists are enchanted by a puddle of water in a forest, and just as in Miyazaki's work, they lean out to observe what beauty lies ahead.

We remind you that Studio Ghibli recently made 12 wallpapers available for video calls to all fans. If you would like to recover the works of the studios in these quarantine days, except for A tomb for the fireflies, it is possible to see all the films of Studio Ghibli on Netflix.