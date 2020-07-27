Succubus: the Prologue of the controversial action horror is free on Steam

Share it:

The Madmind development team confirms with a video the publication on Steam of the Prologue of Succubus, the controversial action horror that continues the demonic experience of Agony focusing this time on the figure of Vydija, the perverse Queen of the Underworld.

Packaged as a sort of "extended demo" that can give fans of the genre the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the playful offer of this project, the Succubus Prologue includes a generous portion of the main campaign.

Inside the Prologue we find two levels of the game, L'Arena with global rankings, access toHub et al Shop to acquire weapons and armor, the Bestiary creatures that infest the Underworld and the interactive map of the game world. As for the gameplay dynamics, the trial version of Succubus includes all the basic attacks and allows you to unlock the Vydija's initial skills to tear the enemies in turn in a riot of gore and splatter scenes, as the writing underlines "Adult Only" imprinted in large letters in the introductory hat of the launch video of the Prologue.

The exit of this controversial project should take place by the end of 2020 on PC. To find out more about the gameplay experience, the narrative canvas and the aspects related to the graphics of Madmind's latest work, we refer you to our Succubus preview by Stefano Calzati.