Successful Falling in Love program goes off the air

The hit TV show Enamorándonos, which was hosted by Carmen Muñoz, came to an end. Through a press release, Televisión Azteca announces that Enamorándonos ended and will return soon with new surprises.

Television Azteca took Enamorándonos off the air, a program that was one of the most watched and successful in Azteca Uno. During the afternoon of this Friday, March 27, the last broadcast was broadcast.

Various news portals report on the sudden departure of the reality show Enamorándons, after three years on the air.

Falling in love he will pause and later he will return with great surprises for a new season, "announced Aztec Television.

Thanks for everything "," More programs, please "and" We will be waiting for you ", were some of the comments he received on his Instagram profile.

And although the statement sent by Televisión Azteca does not specify the reason why falling in love ends, everything suggests that it may be due to the quarantine of the COVID-14 coronavirus, since dozens of people attend the program (public) for its realization.

It is announced that Al Extremo will be the program that will occupy the place of Falling in love starting next Monday at 17:30, on the same channel that fell in love.








