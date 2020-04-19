successful adaptation of Liar in Atresplayer

Share it:

Laura (Ángela Cremonte), after separating from her partner, agrees to have a date with Xavier (Javier Rey). Everything seems to be going well: there is charm, flirting, the couple has their chemistry … the next day she will get up with a bad body, blurred flashes of the night and the terrible feeling that he raped her.

With this premise starts 'Lies', the new Atresmedia series premiered by Atresplayer Premium prior to its broadcast on Antena 3. This is the Spanish adaptation of the British 'Liar', starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Fruggudd that can be seen through HBO Spain.

Throughout six episodes, Curro Novallas together with the team of screenwriters formed by Marina Velázquez, Javier San Román and Tatiana Rodriguez and Sonia Martínez accompanying him as executive producer, they disengage this case that becomes a "your word against mine" and puts into play the reputation and sentimental, family and professional relationships of both.

A puzzle that positions us

When I saw the first season of the original series a while back (season 2 was recently seen), I found myself fascinated by how he posed the situation. Especially since they put themselves in a fairly impartial point of view, making you doubt both of them, changing your perceptions from one episode to another, covering the complexity of the topic.

Seen the first episode (the one provided to the press) that feeling that the case is more complex than it seems not so present. Or, at least, for the moment there is little reason (some kind of Laura's problem is suggested) to think that he is not guilty.

But, it must be recognized, that is what the series plays: that we position ourselves first. Judging by how little we know the protagonists and instantly recognizing the accuser as the victim and the accused as the wicked exploited.

It would be necessary to see how the series evolves, but if they do it well, we may find something very stimulating in this regard. At the moment, we are before an enigma to solve that puts us, little by little, in the role of jury.

'Lies' and how Atresmedia treats its platform

On the other hand, it is curious how Atresmedia is releasing more original series on its payment platform than on its flagship chain Antena 3. A preview policy that seems to work quite well and that makes subscription to its service attractive, making it a whole field of experiments.

A strategy that Mediaset is also trying, in a different way … but instead of using Mitele plus (whose great bet is football that there is no longer) they bet by distribution on Prime Video ('The people', 'Charon', …). What I don't know anymore is how long it will take us to see 'Lies' open with the low advertising investment that the entire media sector is seeing right now.

Going back to the series itself, 'Lies' is a new example of how well things are doing at Atresmedia Studios with their productions. It is, in general terms, a good drama that takes off the hints of mystery and intrigue of the subgenre to put us before an irresistible puzzle that we want to solve.