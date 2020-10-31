Suburra 3, our interview with the actresses of Nadia and Angelica in the Netflix series

After a long wait, the third and final season of Suburra has finally landed in the past few hours Netflix, bringing to a conclusion the Capitoline saga of Aureliano (Alessandro Borghi) e Spadino (Giacomo Ferrara) and placing the two female protagonists at the center of the final narrative, Nadia e Angelica.

Just on the occasion of the arrival of Suburra 3 on the streaming platform, the second killer app at the end of October made in streaming after Disney +’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian 2, our Gabriele Laurino was able to interview the interpreters of Nadia and Angelica, who they are, on video Federica Sabatini e Carlotta Antonelli.

Among the questions asked and the topics addressed there is the evolution of the two characters throughout the entire series, from the beginning to the end of the cycle and the increasingly important centrality of female figures within the narrative economy of a serial story. . The full interview lasts just over 7 minutes and the two actresses really have a lot to say about these two truly fascinating Roman anti-heroines.

For further information we leave you to the review of the third season of Suburra and the special dedicated to the news events that inspired the Netflix series in the depths, therefore Mafia Capital mostly.

As always, let us know what you think in the comments at the bottom of the news.