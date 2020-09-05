Suburbicon, that’s why George Clooney decided to cut Josh Brolin from the movie

Share it:

Suburbicon, the film directed by George Clooney and written by the Coen brothers presented in Venice 74, was also to include some scenes with Josh Brolin that were deleted from the final version. The reason? The director himself explained it during a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We shot a couple of scenes with Josh that he played a baseball coach which are very, very funny “ Clooney had declared regarding Brolin’s absence. “But after our first screening, the only thing that really became clear to me is that those scenes deflated the tension of the film. I had to write this horrible message: ‘You won’t believe it, but these scenes don’t work anymore.’ He was upset, and he thought something was wrong, so I said, ‘I’m sending you the scenes so you can see them, they’re actually the funniest in the movie.’

Clooney then added: “I remember being with the editor and thinking ‘F *** o, I can’t believe it.’ But I also found myself in the same situation. I did a lot of scenes for The Thin Red Line and then I got a call. by Terry [Malick] in which he said to me: ‘We are cutting everything except the last scene!’. And I said to him: ‘Please cut me completely from the movie! Don’t leave me in one scene! ‘ But Suburbicon is one of those cases where there is no option. ‘ It had been great. I never like to talk about these things because they can be unfair to an actor, other than to say he was absolutely fantastic in the film. “

We remind you that the film with Matt Damon will be broadcast tonight on Rai Movie. For more insights, we leave you to our Suburbicon review.