Entertainment

Subscriptions to Disney + skyrocket and with it the sales of Baby Yoda products

March 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

With millions of people in quarantine, subscription to video on demand services has grown considerably and one of the great beneficiaries has been Disney +, which has led to a sasaplandificant increase in sales of merchandise for the unofficial mascot of the service, Baby Yoda.

We have clearly seen that streaming has become a powerhouse for creating connections with consumers and merchandising, "Brian Goldner, CEO of Hasbro, told Yahoo Finance." It has always been a question. Can streaming content lead to merchandising? ? "

Clearly Baby Yoda has accomplished that. We've seen it in the fourth quarter with some of our Mandalorian related products. Our pre-sales with Baby Yoda have been incredibly robust and we are very excited to ship them in late spring.

The little alien is right now one of the icons of Disney + and the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe today. If the spectators of the second season of the series expect something, it is to see him more on screen with the Mandalorian.

READ:  John Wick Wishes a Happy International Puppy Day

In these future episodes, more action with lightsabers has also been promised, to Rosario Dawson as Ashoka Tano and much more to continue to maintain the interest in what, for now, is the most cutting-edge series of Disney + in the absence of Marvel projects. TV Studios begin to be published in the catalog.

Disney + premiered in Spain this past Tuesday and you can review all the contents of its current catalog from here.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.