Subnautica passes the milestone of 5 million copies sold

Unknown Worlds Entertainment is pleased to announce that Subnautica has sold over 5 million copies on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A decidedly noteworthy milestone for an independent video game.

To be precise, the copies of Subnautica sold on PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC. Of course we are talking about total sales, obtained by adding the units placed on all three platforms.

This figure does not take into account the copies that were given away on the Epic Games Store last December, an occasion on which the game was downloaded by another 4.5 million users, a phenomenon that further enlarged the installed base of the title.

What do you think of this milestone achieved by the underwater survival of Unknown Worlds Entertainment? If you want to know more about the game, you can read our Subnautica review.