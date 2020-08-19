Subnautica and Subnautica Below Zero arrive on Nintendo Switch next year

Share it:

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the usual broadcast of the big N dedicated to independent productions, Unknown Worlds Entertainment intervened to announce that Subnautica is Subnautica Below Zero will arrive on Nintendo Switch next year

Subnautica, for the uninitiated, is a submarine survival video game set in the ocean depths of an alien world, full of wonders and dangers of all sorts. After a crash landing, you'll be called upon to build equipment, retrieve water and food, pilot submarines, build submarine bases, and outsmart wildlife. It is already available for purchase on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while the Subnautica Below Zero sequel is currently available in Early Access only on PC. Is set in the Arctic region of the same planet (one year after the events of the first chapter) and offers an unprecedented biome characterized by snow-capped peaks, frozen caverns, ice floes floating on the ocean and hydro-thermal springs. There is no shortage of new forms of life to study and to defend against.

On the occasion of the announcement, the trailer at the opening of the news was shown, which offers us a taste of the graphics sector of the two games on Nintendo Switch.