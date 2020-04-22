stupendous, the new animated movie on Netflix is ​​a great remedy against bad mood

Share it:

'Klaus' was a great starting gun for animated movies on Netflix. The Sergio Pablos-directed film instantly became a Christmas classic and it was a shame the Hollywood Academy left her without a well-deserved Oscar. Of course, no one should rest on their laurels for the successes of the past and the platform premieres this new animated feature on Wednesday April 22: Will The Willoughby brothers ’.

Based on a book by Lois Lowry, Will The Willoughby Brothers ’tells the story of a most unique family in which children end up wishing to be orphans because they believe that they will do better in life. You can't blame them considering how their parents treat them, but obviously not everything is going to be as simple in a fun tape with personality, ideal to disconnect for an hour and a half from everything around the coronavirus

Looking for his own way

There is a tendency in animated cinema with a greater commercial ambition to be very attractive but risk just enough in both animation and design. It may be for wanting to follow the path of what has already worked – to see who will be encouraged to follow the stimulating path opened by Laika when his films collect less and less – for wanting to enhance merchandising or simply for lack of imagination.

There are always exceptions such as ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’ and among them should be placed ‘The Willoughby brothers’, where from the first moment it is clear that we are not seeing more of the same. It is as if its managers had had enough freedom to create their own world that captures attention from the first moment by going out of the ordinary, but it is also something that is maintained at all times, paying attention even to specific occurrences such as the appearance of piranhas.

That allows the director Kris Pearn catch us from the first moment and be predisposed that the film will have a playful touch that leads us to consider without fear a nice variant of that type of adventure film starring children that was so successful in the 80s and that currently has its main benchmark in the very successful 'Stranger Things'. Luckily, here the nostalgic touch is irrelevant and the charm is sought in other ways: your sense of imagination.

It would be very simple to try to dispatch the film as a kind of cross between ‘A series of catastrophic misfortunes’ with an animation that reminds Laika in part of any other current studio, but we would be doing a disservice to Will The Willoughby brothers ’. From the very approach of the story, there is an interest in not resorting to the most comfortable solution without this implying at no time give up its nature as a film aimed at the smallest of the house.

Great entertainment

That gives rise to small liberties like that slightly sarcastic cat with a voice of Ricky Gervais who acts as a narrator because the story itself allows it, since at all times there is something dark in what we are being told that the film knows how to handle with ease so that it is never inviting discouragement. And it is that above all we are facing a vitalist film in which the characters strive or screw up believing that they are doing things well and one ends up quickly infected by that idea and they really want them to be happy.

That is many times the key from which similar productions are forgotten. They focus so much on us spending a more or less entertaining time that they leave out that we care about their characters beyond that. Here the roles are reversed and all the fun that is on the road -do not expect big laughs but an almost perpetual smile on your face- emanates from the characters rather than just happening to them because something needs to happen.

Also, that is well seasoned with a suitable character construction who knows how to highlight the differences between the siblings without exceeding himself – in many situations the two oldest would have gotten along so badly that this would have ended up "contaminating" everything else – and especially hitting the target with those two twins who complement each other perfectly. Even in the repellent parents, the necessary balance is achieved so that you understand the children but without simply causing you rejection every time they appear on the screen.

Then it is true that everything is heading towards a placid moral and that one sees itself comingBut this is something to be gained along the way from simplicity. Here one does not seek a great final dramatic overload to bring the viewer to tears, the adventure is simply allowed to take its course and be solved in a somewhat haphazard way, but which fits in with the good vibrations it transmits at all times. Anyone who wants to knock her down talking about deus ex machinas can, of course.

However, for me what really matters is that it is a film that shows made from love at all times and with attention to every detail to get a great hobby for the whole family. For this reason, one can overlook the fact that the script, perhaps with little lurching in its central section -there may be somewhat scattered, but due to an abundance of ideas-, but everything is channeled and at those moments it continues to maintain its ability to keep our attention thanks at a fluid pace and, above all, his animation work.

In short

Will The Willoughby Brothers ’is another Netflix triumph, a demonstration that their commitment to animated film is serious and that he is not going to limit himself to following the dominant line in Hollywood. It is also a movie with personality on all fronts -although mainly in animation- that makes you have a very good time and forget about the problems that we are all experiencing to a greater or lesser extent during this quarantine.