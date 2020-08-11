Stunning pirouettes and an arduous training routine: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's vacation aboard his 8 million euro yacht

Share it:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shocking dive

Zlatan brahimovic, who will turn 39 on October 3, is at a very high level. The Swedish striker, since his return to the institution in January, became the main figure of Milan and was key for the team led by Stefano Pioli to get a ticket to the next edition of the Europa League.

Since his return to Rossonero, the attacker disputed 20 games and scored 11 goals (10 for Serie A) and provided 5 assists. Against this background, the leadership contacted Mino Raiola, the player's representative, to agree on the renewal of their bond. According Corriere dello Sport, are close to an agreement: 4.5 million euros, a figure that could be increased depending on some objectives.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's yacht costs around 8 million euros (Riva Yachts)

About the end of the season, the striker joked about its validity with the following phrase: “I'm like Benjamin Button. I was born old, but always always young, never old ”.

As these negotiations progress, Zlatan decided to take advantage of his rest with his family on the beautiful coasts of Saint-Tropez, a French city that belongs to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic acquired the boat in 2018 (Riva Yachts)

Former Malmo, Manchester United, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, PSG, Los Angeles Galaxy, Ajax and Inter are on board the luxurious yacht Riva 100 Corsaro, a boat that he acquired in 2018 and has a price that around 8 million euros. This ship, which is almost 30 meters in length and has a maximum capacity of 20 passengers (5 cabins and 4 berths), has two 2638 hp engines.

One of its main characteristics are its large windows, which allow great natural light. It boasts a large open-air dining room, a cocktail bar, a master suite and a large garage that can accommodate several jet skis.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arduous exercise routine

Zlatan was also very active on his social networks. "Do like me, stay in shape," wrote the footballer on his account Instagram accompanied by a video in which he shows his arduous routine of daily exercises under the sun of the coastal French city. The Nordic performs various planks to tone his midsection and not lose the rhythm of training despite being on vacation.

The Chilean in the water by Zlatan Ibrahimovic

True to his style, he also left an interesting phrase to illustrate a dive he made from his yacht. "Lion on land, shark in sea", wrote. Of course, Ibrahimovic also did not miss the opportunity to demonstrate all his skill when doing pirouettes in the water with the ball, when performing a Chilean.

