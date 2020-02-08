Entertainment

Stunning artwork shows a Griffith like you've never seen it before

February 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The series of Berserk born from the mind of Kentaro Miura, it is certainly one of the works with the darkest tones, and certainly aimed at a more mature audience than most of the shonen on the market. The story follows both the adventures of mercenary Gatsu in search of revenge, and Griffith's main antagonist in the series.

The leader of the Hawk Squad he was able to keep his emotions intact for most of the series, but he lost that firmness following his clash with Gatsu. A fan wanted to dedicate to this mysterious figure a splendid artwork which you can find at the bottom of the page.

Griffith's actions have been terrible, as he sacrificed the lives of his companions during theEclipse, and just after the loss of all his friends, due to this event, the protagonist has used all the energy to get his revenge on the leader of the Team of the Hawks.

User @ Cargaku22 shared the beautiful illustration by Layla Vladi on Reddit Griffith present below. With the title "Falcon of Light"this fascinating character almost comes to life thanks to the realistic style with which the artist wanted to make it, almost as if he were the portrait of the one who wants to conquer, and unite, the world. We remember that the first season of Berserk has just returned to Sky , and that the director of Castelvania has shown interest in the work.

