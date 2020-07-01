Entertainment

Studio Trigger, storm for the authors of Brand New Animal: non-payments to animators

July 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Born thanks to a former director of the famous Gainax, it Studio Trigger in 2010 she managed to get talked about for her souls. In the middle of this 2020 he presented his new product, BNA: Brand New Animal published on Netflix in recent days. In recent years, however, there have been many other products between series and films of the studio.

The Brand New Animal studio ended in a storm in the past few days due to a problem that seems to involve far more than a Japanese animation studio. In fact, on the occasion of one of the last souls prepared by Studio Trigger, there seems to have been a problem with the payment of workers' salaries.

To give information is Magazine Posse, whose message has been translated from Japanese into the tweet that you can see at the bottom of the news. According to the account, the Japanese company Black Union managed to get an agreement with Studio Trigger after the latter had not paid overtime to its animators. The name of the project that caused this diatribe is unknown, although it appears to be Brand New Animal's animation studio later settled the bill stating that the cause of this misunderstanding is derived from an error in the functioning of the work system.

READ:  Making A Murderer : Will Series Progress For Its Third Season? Know More About It!!

Meanwhile Studio Trigger is preparing to bring Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to Netflix.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.