Entertainment

Studio Orange will soon publish the book "Making of Beastars", let's find out the content

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Orange Studio, the famous Japanese animation studio specialized in 3DCG production, will soon publish a book focused on the realization of Beastars, the highly successful anime adaptation taken from the paper work of Paru Itagaki. According to what revealed today, the "Making of Beastars" will be available from next March.

The publication will contain several images, including the first drafts of the character design, some 3D models, storyboards, backgrounds and other interesting artworks. In addition, the book will contain several interviews with cast and staff, some photos depicting the motion capture sessions and production highlights. Finally, in the final pages there will be an in-depth analysis written by the director Shinichi Matsumi and the chief animator Eiji Inomoto.

Despite the general aversion to CGI productions, Beastars has slowly managed to convince fans by also obtaining a prestigious first place at the 2019 CG Awards. The anime has adapted the first 47 chapters of Itagaki's opera and will return in 2021 with a second season .

READ:  What is a motion of censure?

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the Beastars synopsis reads as follows: "In a world populated by anthropomorphic animals, herbivores and carnivores coexist with each other. For Cherryton Academy teens, school life is full of hope, romance, distrust and difficulty. The main character is Legoshi the wolf, a member of the acting club. Despite his threatening appearance, he has a very gentle character. For most of his life he has been subject to fear and hatred of other animals, msoon he will find himself more involved in his school life and in his relationship with his classmates, who will also share their load of insecurities, managing to gradually transform his existence".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.