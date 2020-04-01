Studio Ghibli's latest films due out today for Netflix

Share it:

The latest films by Studio Ghibli on the Netflix streaming platform. Let's see together what are the titles available for this month of April, which are added to those released in recent months.

It would be nice if every month we had news of the genre to give you, unfortunately this is the latest round of films from the studio founded by the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki to go out on Netflix, the global giant of streaming services. The films coming out for this month are:

Pom Poko

The sighs of my heart

Howl's Moving Castle

Ponyo On The Reef

The Hill Of Poppies

The Wind Rises

When Marnie Was There

As you can see, the list is truly remarkable of beautiful films, which are added to the Ghibli films released in February and to those released the month of March always on Netflix. To note the lack of two great classics, unfortunately. Let's talk about Lupine III: Il Castello Di Cagliostro, a film released in 1979 and which marks Miyazaki's directorial debut, probably the most beautiful adventure of the famous gentleman thief of Monkey Punch. Also missing is the dramatic La Tomba Delle Lucciole, an animated film of incredible power that strongly denounces the horrors of the Second World War that shocked the world.

Very welcome exits that, we hope with the heart, can make this month of quarantine more bearable. Precisely because of the ongoing health emergency, there was the closure of Universal Studio Japan of Studio Ghibli. We close the news with a smile, revealing the fan-favorite female characters of Studio Ghibli.