Studio Ghibli's first seven films are out today on Netflix

The first seven films of the legendary are available today Studio Ghibli by Hayao Miyazaki on the Netflix streaming platform for the first time ever. Let's see together what they are and when the next ones will arrive.

The 21 films of Studio Ghibli, which will be available in the catalog of Netflix, will be divided into 3 blocks of 7 films. The first to come out today will be:

Laputa-Castle in the sky

My neighbor Totoro

KiKi-Home delivery

Rain of memories

Red hog

You can hear the sea

The stories of Terramare

The other films will be released on March 1st while the last block of seven films is scheduled for April 1st. The films of Studio Ghibli, and its creator Hayao Miyazaki, are famous all over the world, have won prestigious awards and count millions of fans who pay homage to the works of the animation studio with cosplay at fairs, artwork and other certificates of esteem and deep admiration for their works, such as this beautiful Lego set of the enchanted city created by a fan. It is not improper to say that we are talking about the most important animation studio in Japan. Recently we also learned about Hayao Miyazaki's working process and, surprisingly, also about the making of a new film that Studio Ghibli would be preparing, of which nothing is known yet, neither the format nor a possible release date. Obviously, if we have news about it, we will keep you updated. For now, enjoy the seven masterpieces released today for Netflix.