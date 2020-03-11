Studio Ghibli: the museum completely stopped, ticket sale postponed

Share it:

While Italy completely closes due to the state of emergency triggered by Coronavirus, other countries are not doing better. Japan was one of the first states to take countermeasures for the epidemic, also considering its proximity to China. Many events have been interrupted or canceled such as AnimeJapan 2020.

This of course also affects shops and fairs, either museums such as that of Studio Ghibli. The important Japanese animation studio that recently made an agreement with Netflix for the streaming of the films, had to announce that April tickets for visits to the Ghibli museum will not be available.

The museum will delay the purchase of tickets due, of course, to the Coronavirus and this could therefore have the effect of prolonging the closure of the museum. Currently Studio Ghibli has closed its museum until March 17, offering refunds for anyone who has purchased a ticket for a visit by March 30.

Meanwhile, the study is proceeding with the realization of Studio Ghibli Park, which, however, will not open before 2022 to, hopefully, an epidemic ended. The works could slow down, as well as those for the films that studio Ghibli has in production and that it should be shown in cinemas during 2020.