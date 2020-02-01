Studio Ghibli: story of a magical wind that has been blowing for over thirty years

Share it:

"I believe that children's souls are the heirs of the historical memory of previous generations. It's just that growing and living the daily life of the world that memory tends more and more to sink. I feel I need to create a film that can reach it. If I could do it, then I'd die happy".

With these words, Hayao Miyazaki he told himself in 2005, in one of the very rare interviews he granted to the international press. A sharp and brilliant creative mind, which in its path of growth and maturation has had the opportunity to come across a master of the same level: Isao Takahata. A meeting that has in retrospect almost the incredible and the fairytale, a conjuncture that has proved capable of giving life to a review of memorable works, under the precious roof of an animation studio whose fame is now immortal: the Studio Ghibli.

That the two authors were determined to reach great heights, moreover, was already written in the name they wanted to give to their creation. The term "Ghibli"in fact, it hides a double meaning. On the one hand, it recalls the passion for flight and aviation that has accompanied Miyazaki since he was a child: the reference is to Approx. 309 Ghibli, twin-engine airplane created by the Caproni company and used by the Italian military aviation during the Second World War. At the same time, however, "Ghibli" is also one of the names by which we refer to the heat Scirocco. Giving this name to their studio, Miyazaki and Takahata wanted to start blowing on the world of Japanese animation an incredible new wind, bearer of imagination and innovation.

The origins: the first films and the importance of Totoro

Studio Ghibli was officially founded in 1985, but the roots of its birth actually lie in the publication of Wind Valley Nausicaa, which debuted in Japanese theaters in the previous year. The great success of the public and critics of the animated feature film, directed by Miyazaki and produced by Takahata, convinced the two to embark on a new great adventure together.

With a venue located on a single floor of a Tokyo building and collaborators hired on a project, the two authors gave life to the first real Ghibli film: Laputa – The Castle in Heaven. The opera debuted in 1986, with Miyazaki and Takahashi once again playing the role of director and producer. The result is a feature film that incorporates the themes already addressed in Nausicaa and which will become the backbone of the Ghibli signature over time: adventure and friendship, magic and technology, but also the drama of greed and thirst for power. The passion for flight that resides in the soul of the director also returns forcefully: the airships and aircrafts crowd the film, engaged in trying to reach a legendary place: Laputa, in fact, a floating island that recalls the island of the same name steering wheel described by Jonathan Swift in his Gulliver's Travels.

The success of the film allows Studio Ghibli to continue its activity and it pushes the two founders to try their hand at a daring venture: the contemporary production of two different feature films. The Miyazaki – Takahata tandem is divided, with the first engaged in the direction of My neighbor Totoro and the second dedicated to the direction of The tomb of the fireflies. The will of the two authors not to accept any compromise in terms of quality is accompanied by a colossal production effort by the professionals hired by the study.

Both feature films thus manage to land in Japanese cinemas, but the result in terms of box office is definitely below expectations, also thanks to the time window chosen for distribution in theaters. The acceptance by the animation and critics industry, however, compensates for the commercial result: the technical quality found in the two productions and the depth of the topics touched, especially in The tomb of the fireflies, will be recognized by the whole sector. The Studio Ghibli, despite the reduced economic revenues, thus gains a prominent position in the universe of Japanese animation.

In a totally unexpected way, to raise the company's balance sheets will be Totoro and its adorable design. A plush manufacturer, fascinated by the character created by Miyazaki, in fact contacted the Studio Ghibli, determined to convince the management to transform Totoro into a plush line. The production started about two years after the publication of the animated film, but the commercial success was such as to allow the studio to re-enter part of the expenses incurred. Very soon, Totoro was chosen by Studio Ghibli as its symbol and mascot.

Kiki's success and production turnaround: an unstoppable rise

To drastically change the fate of the animation studio will be 1989: that year Miyazaki will be able to bring about 2.64 million spectators to the halls of the Rising Sun, ready to devote themselves to the vision of Kiki – Home delivery. The adventure of the little witch will conquer the hearts of the Japanese, becoming a real cinematic hit. For Studio Ghibli it is an essential event that offers, finally, a new economic solidity.

At the suggestion and insistence of Miyazaki himself, the proceeds were invested in starting a real second phase in the life of the Ghibli studio. In contrast to the Japanese animation world of the time, the company's management decided to revolutionize its internal structure, defining a fixed salary for all its professionals and starting a regular program of hiring and internal training. With these new premises, the new decade began, which would witness the definitive affirmation of the Japanese study.

The two creative geniuses returned to divide on different projects, with Takahata starting work on Rain of Memories. The film debuted in 1991, bringing to the big screen the story of a young woman who tries to understand which direction to take her life, in a reflection in constant balance between the hopes and dreams of childhood and the problems that emerge with life adulthood. The following year, however, it was the turn of Miyazaki's new feature film Red hog, the opera is a fairy tale which is at the same time a hymn to freedom, in which flight and planes return to the scene for a tribute to Italy and love. With the film now ended and become a great success, the increasingly large staff of Studio Ghibli moves to a new location, whose design was curated by Miyazaki himself during the works a Red hog. By the end of the early 1990s, the entire process of creating an animated feature film can take place from start to finish within the walls of the new home of Miyazaki and Takahata.

The remaining nineties represent the definitive consecration of the Japanese team. Ghibli films, whose name is now synonymous with aesthetic quality and content, continue to land at a fast pace. In 1994 it was Takahata's turn again, which with Pom Poko compels viewers to reflect on the precarious balance that binds the expansion of mankind to the survival of the environment that surrounds it. The battle of a group of tanuki (raccoons) to defend their hill from an urbanization plan becomes a warning that cannot leave viewers indifferent.

As the studio continues to grow, space is left for new professionals and it arrives in theaters The sighs of my heart, that sees Yoshifumi Kondo, already a team veteran, approach the direction. In the meantime, Miyazaki starts work on what is still one of the most loved productions of Studio Ghibli: Princess Mononoke. Set in a world where magic and technology do not seem distinct from precise boundaries, the feature film re-proposes the themes of the need to rethink the relationship between man and the environment, the drama of greed, in a narrative that envelops and drags the viewer from the beginning at the end. After almost three years of work, in 1997, the distribution in theaters is a great success, with collections that still represent one of the great achievements of cinematography in Japan. The next one will not be as lucky My neighbors Yamada, directed by Takahashi: will not get a great success with the public, but its quality will still be recognized by critics.

Studio Ghibli: a wind that blows all over the world

The second half of the nineties marks the beginning of a path of expansion of the audience enchanted by the films Ghibli, which becomes progressively global. Through distribution agreements signed with multiple partners, including Disney, the feature films of the Japanese studio land in the USA and Europe, helping to increase the fame of the works signed by Miyazaki and Takahata.

The definitive consecration to protagonists of world cinema will come with the publication, in 2001, of The enchanted city: the adventure of the very young Chihiro in a bewitching world populated by creatures that have quickly become iconic conquers theOscar for Best Animated Film. But not only that: the feature film wins theGolden Bear for the best film at the Berlin Film Festival of 2002, breaking two records. It is in fact the first animated film to be admitted among the nominations, as well as the first Japanese production to be awarded the prestigious award.

In the same year the Studio Ghibli Museum, a real sanctuary dedicated to the productions of the creative talents that make up the heart of the team. A destination capable of attracting over 700,000 visitors every year despite the compulsory booking requirement.

By now a well-known signature all over the world, Studio Ghibli faces the 2000s by offering its public a substantial selection of quality feature films, while promoting the activity of new levers. In 2004, therefore, it arrives in cinemas Howl's Moving Castle, directed by Miyazaki and selected among the Oscar nominees for Best Animated Film.

The following year, the genius and talent of the animation master will be celebrated by the industry with the awarding of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement on the occasion of the Venice Film Festival. In 2008, the author returns to the scene with Ponyo on the cliff, awarded as best animated film at the Japan Academy Awards.

In parallel, 2006 saw the debut on the scene of Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao and already involved in the study activities for some time. The latter marks its debut on the big screen with The stories of Terramare, free adaptation of part of the Earthsea saga, signed by the famous fantasy writer Ursula K. Le Guin. The new levers of Studio Ghibli will be following the reins of Ghibli productions for a relatively long period.

2010 will feature Hiromasa Yonebayashi, thirty-six year old animator who had supported Miyazaki in previous works. The latter is in fact promoted to directing and brings the appreciated one to the theater Arrietty – The secret world under the floor, a fairy tale that tells of a deep friendship that goes beyond the boundaries of diffidence and diversity, hiding within itself new reflections on the impact of mankind on the life of our planet and the wonder of discovering the universe around us. The following year, however, Goro Miyazaki still leads the direction of a new feature film Ghibli: The hill of poppies, a portrait of Japan in the sixties and the new generations called to give a face to a country that is finally starting to recover from the devastation of the Second World War.

Author's wills and the future of the studio

2013 will be a key year for Studio Ghibli: in fact, the two founders Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata return. The latter will give birth to The story of the Shining Princess, adaptation of one of the most famous Japanese fairy tales: The story of a bamboo cutter.

The work boasts a style that marries the traditional mastery of the studio with soft pastel shades and an artistic direction that seems to paint real watercolor paintings on the screen. Oscar nominated for Best Animated Film, the feature film will prove to be the latest Ghibli product to bear the co-founder's directorial signature: in April 2018, the sad news of Isao Takahata's death will arrive.

2013 will also be the year of The wind rises, a monumental goodbye to cinema by Miyazaki, which contains all its creative magic, its experience and its ideals. A poignant story, set in Japan in the thirties and which follows the growth and life of Jiro Horikoshi. In love with flight, just like the director, the young protagonist is destined to become the creator of Zero, aircraft that will be used by the Japanese armed forces during the Second World War.

A reflection on passion, beauty, love and horror, in which, closing a circle started almost thirty years ago, the Italian aeronautical engineer Giovanni Caproni will come to populate Jiro's dreams. The wind rises and will mark a new Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film for Studio Ghibli.

Miyazaki's abandonment of the world of directing will be partially mitigated by a new feature film by the author of Arrietty, Hiromasa Yonebayashi: When Marnie was there. With the latter, Studio Ghibli wins the third Oscar nomination in three consecutive years. A goal that makes the announcement that will arrive shortly even more bittersweet, namely the choice of the team of temporarily suspend the production of new feature films.