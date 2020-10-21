Studio Ghibli returns to the cinema and wins Covid, grossed 2.62 billion yen in three months

A few hours ago, TOHO revealed that Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, The enchanted city, Princess Mononoke e The tales of Terramare, the four Studio Ghibli films screened in Japanese cinemas after the post-Covid reopening, they grossed an impressive 2.62 billion yen (21 million euros) from 26 June to the end of September.

It is a colossal figure, with an average of 650 million yen per film, totally unexpected given the films have been shown in less than 400 cinemas. The films, moreover, have recently landed on Netflix around the world, another reason why Hayao Miyazaki’s team seemed not to expect such success.

For Studio Ghibli this is an almost completely clean take, as the team had to incur minimal costs for the distribution of the films. None of the four films made it to the Top 5 of the most viewed films in July, August and September (dominated by Tenet, Doraemon and Violet Evergarden), although The Enchanted City briefly took the top spot at the box office in the first weekend after launch.

Studio Ghibli will release a final film before the end of the year, titled Earwig and the Witch. The film will be in 3DCG, directed by Goro Miyazaki and produced by Toshio Suzuki. The release date is set for the generic month of December.