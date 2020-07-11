Studio Ghibli: Remember Miyazaki's terrible reaction to his son's first film?

Share it:

Sometimes the line that separates work from family ties is so subtle that it can be misunderstood in the public eye. In the case of Hayao Miyazaki and his son Goro, who share precisely the same profession, things are not so different as evidenced by the release of The Tales of Terramare.

In fact, the genesis of the film was not born under a good star for Goro as Hayao Miyazaki, already at the time of the contract proposed by Toshio Suzuki, did not yet consider his son's debut behind a camera ready. Anyway, be able to rediscover the film in our review of The Tales of Terramare.

But are you curious to know the father's reaction to the feature on the day of the premiere? On top of the news, it is possible to retrieve an extract from a documentary that focused attention on Hayao's reactions. The first reaction of the master it was not absolutely positive, as he left the room just an hour after the start of the film, exasperated by the "heaviness" of the film. At the end of the screening, the famous director quickly escaped from the cinema to go home, hastily avoiding public comments. He later added that he was disappointed with his son's lack of determination as a director and the too childish and unripe characteristics shown in the feature film.

And you, however, what do you think of this reaction, would you have liked a critical or affectionate attitude instead of Goro? Let us know with a comment below, but not before having recovered the point of the situation on the next Hayao Miyazaki film.