Studio Ghibli: Read the most "unpopular" opinions of any Hayao Miyazaki fan

With over 35 years of activity and an Oscar Award behind him, Ghibli is now recognized by the masses as the Japanese animation studio For definition. Hayao Miyazaki's team has proven time and again to cover an impressive range of genres, but this does not mean that their works are completely free from defects.

The Twitter user Javi Draws has decided to tackle the topic on social media, asking its fans to write their "unpopular opinions on the Ghibli films" and getting, in response, about a thousand different comments. At the bottom you can take a look at the opinions most shared by fans.

User Jubilee didn't spare himself, commenting "I hate almost all the endings of the film Ghibli, it always seems that they are incomplete"while Ashia Monet and Girlfriends expressed a very critical view on My neighbor Totoro is Laputa – Castle in the sky, even calling them soporific. Xiao Tong's point of view is completely different, who commented: "It may not be unpopular but I respect the choice not to make sequels for their most popular films, unlike Disney or Dreamworks. The story is over and viewers can imagine what will happen after the finale".

And what do you think of it? What are your unpopular views on Miyazaki's study? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan then, we advise you to take a look at the latest on the new film by Studio Ghibli and the new films landed on Netflix.