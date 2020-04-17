Studio Ghibli: Read the most "unpopular" opinions of any Hayao Miyazaki fan

With over 35 years of activity and an Oscar Award behind him, Ghibli is now recognized by the masses as the Japanese animation studio For definition. Hayao Miyazaki's team has proven time and again to cover an impressive range of genres, but this does not mean that their works are completely free from defects.
The Twitter user Javi Draws has decided to tackle the topic on social media, asking its fans to write their "unpopular opinions on the Ghibli films" and getting, in response, about a thousand different comments. At the bottom you can take a look at the opinions most shared by fans.
User Jubilee didn't spare himself, commenting "I hate almost all the endings of the film Ghibli, it always seems that they are incomplete"while Ashia Monet and Girlfriends expressed a very critical view on My neighbor Totoro is Laputa – Castle in the sky, even calling them soporific. Xiao Tong's point of view is completely different, who commented: "It may not be unpopular but I respect the choice not to make sequels for their most popular films, unlike Disney or Dreamworks. The story is over and viewers can imagine what will happen after the finale".
And what do you think of it? What are your unpopular views on Miyazaki's study?
i hate almost every single ending they always feel unfinished and cliff hanging to me? sgjhSGRJ
i fell asleep during castle in the sky vfkhresfkj ….
Growing up to realize my favorite movie Kiki's Delivery service is cheaply made trash.
My Neighbor Totoro absolutely puts me to sleep
Every ghibli film is painstakingly beautiful animation of a script written by a drunk ai that was fed japanese myths and history. Superficial, beautiful, emotional, absolute messes
Miyazaki had no business adapting HMC bc it's not something that should've had "male perspective" in it, which is the heart of why it's so goddamn butchered, because it's a man's attempt at rewriting a work about female experiences to be about .. mostly male war mongering?
Ponyo is unlikeable
might actually be a popular opinion but I'm glad Ghibli refuses to make sequels for their popular movies like Disney / dreamworks does. The story is done. What lies beyond the happy ending is up to the viewer, instead of stacking more problems and potentially ruining the og vision
