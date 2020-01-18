Studio Ghibli: let's discover the unique working process of Hayao Miyazaki

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hayao Miyazaki's name is now a thundering rumble in the ears of Japanese animation fans. The author of Studio Ghibli has built his fantastic career thanks to his talent, of course, but also to a very dense work routine of which we are informed through an interesting background.

In this regard, Kotaku shared a series of quotes directly from the next memoir of Steve Alpert, the historical Director of international sales of Studio Ghibli. The latter worked in the animation studio for fifteen years, and his testimony helps us understand how unorthodox Miyazaki's work rhythms are:

"Often Miyazaki divided his work into five parts: A, B, C, D and E. These are not acts as in a screenplay, but rather 20% of the length foreseen for his feature film. Miyazaki used to finish writing the film and start the meeting with the animators, to then analyze their work.

By the time Miyazaki was about to Part D, he began to doubt whether the five parts and length assigned to the film would be enough to contain the story. Usually he had no idea how the film would end. He might have conflicting ideas about his conclusion that he could not settle, or he might not have. The animators began Part D and the writing process slowed down significantly.

A sense of impending crisis penetrated the study. Miyazaki stopped writing and spent her time doing activities unrelated to the film. He cut wood for the cast iron stove of his studio in Vermont. Someone informed Suzuki of the fact, who approached and tried to make him stop cutting the wood by urging him to go back to work. "

This is only a rather eloquent excerpt of Miyazaki's singular creative process. Steve Alpert in his book "Sharing a House With the – Never Ending Man: 15 Years at Studio Ghibli, meticulously reports the modus operandi that has characterized the Japanese studio in its years of stay, providing additional background that will satisfy even the most curious fans .

Studio Ghibili's masterpiece, "La Città Incatata", continues to grind success. The first concept art of the film "My neighbor Totoro" made by Miyazaki has sprung up on the net.