Studio Ghibli is about to conquer Los Angeles with an exhibition dedicated to Hayao Miyazaki

On this day marked by the 92nd edition of the Oscars, which has finally brought together thousands of fans from all over the world, we cannot exclude the Studio Ghibli by Hayao Miyazaki, thanks to an exhibition that will decorate the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with Japanese animation.

The museum mentioned above, in fact, is an institute linked to world cinema founded specifically by the winners of the Oscars. Tom Hankstherefore revealed that theAcademy Museum will finally open its doors on December 14, 2020. Among the first exhibitions that will take part in the highly acclaimed event, obviously, one of the most important personalities of the cinematographic universe, the award-winning Hayao Miyazaki, could not miss.

For the occasion, the event will present unpublished material from Katsuhiro Otomo's masterpiece, Akira, a film that will soon be released in 4K. However, a more accurate description of the exhibition comes directly from the museum:

"By transporting visitors on a thematic journey into the film world of Miyazaki, the event will show unpublished production material directly from the director's animated masterpieces, including"My Neighbor Totoro"and the Oscar"The enchanted city". Over 200 images including character design, storyboards, layouts, cells and backgrounds – some of which have never been seen outside the Studio Ghibli archives – which will be exhibited together with some clips on the big screen of the most memorable scenes from Miyazaki's films." The exhibition will be accompanied by a fully illustrated catalog, a series of films, public programs, and an exclusive selection of merchandising available in the shop inside the museum. "

And you, instead, what do you think of this event? Certainly an unmissable opportunity if you were near Los Angeles in December. In this regard, let us know your views on the matter with a comment below.