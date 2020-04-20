Studio Ghibli: here are the novels that inspired films and a TV series

Share it:

Since 1985 Studio Ghibli has fascinated animation enthusiasts with feature films dedicated to everyone. Moving between real and fantastic worlds, the stories prepared for decades by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata have arrived on Netflix in the past few months. However, some of these films have a base inspired by more or less well-known stories.

We start with Princess Mononoke, tenth film by Studio Ghibli if we do not consider Nausicaa della Valle del Vento, and released in 1997. The feature is based on a novel with a similar title, Principesse and Mononoke, which collects some stories of ghosts and supernatural beings of the Japanese imagination, written by Yakumo Koizumi.

We then move on to The enchanted city of 2001, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, and freely inspired by another fantastic novel: The Wonderful Country Beyond the Fog, by Sachiko Kashiwaba and published in Japan and 1987. Following the publication of the film, the original book in Italy has suffered two further distributions both with a new name, namely The enchanted city beyond the mists and The enchanted city.

Finally, the third book that inspired the works of Studio Ghibli is The Wind Rises, 2013 film based on the homonymous manga written and designed by Hayao Miyazaki. However, the mangaka for his project was inspired by Tatsuo Hori's novel, Kaze Tachinu.

To these three, however, are added two animated series which, although not being actively produced by Studio Ghibli, have undergone a strong impression. We are talking about Heidi is Conan, the boy of the future. Let's start with Heidi: the anime is one of the most famous in Italy and is still broadcast on Mediaset networks in the morning. Born in 1974, when Studio Ghibli was far from its foundation, it was directed by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and is based on the novel of the same name by Johanna Spyri.

Conan, the boy of the future was instead produced in 1978 and this project also saw the direction of Hayao Miyazaki, with the help of the usual Isao Takahata. The 26-episode anime was based on the 1970 novel The Incredible Tyde, written by Alexander Key. Although not with the name of Studio Ghibli, the duo Miyazaki-Takahata continued to give its strong impression to the panorama of animation as early as the 70s. Unfortunately, it has now been two years since Takahata's death.