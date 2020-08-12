Studio Ghibli: gorgeous clothing and other low-cost merchandise are on the way

Share it:

The famous US retailer BoxLunch recently launched a new collection of products inspired by the great masterpieces of Studio Ghibli, including sweatshirts, backpacks, posters, pins and more. The design of the products refers to that of the great classics such as Kiki – Home delivery, My neighbor Totoro and The enchanted city.

Unfortunately the merchandise is currently exclusive to American customers due to the health emergency the site cannot guarantee international shipments. In all cases it is always possible that the products arrive in Italy at a later time, perhaps distributed by some other retailer.

BoxLunch has revamped its catalog to celebrate Studio Ghibli's 35th birthday and at the moment most of the products are available with one 20% clash. In total, more than 200 different items are available with prices, for the most part, very affordable. At the bottom you can find the link to take a look at the official website.

What do you think of it? Is there anything that piques your attention? Let us know with a comment! In case you have not yet had the opportunity to recover Miyazaki's masterpieces instead, we remind you that all the Studio Ghibli films are now available on Netflix.