Studio Ghibli arrives on Netflix: the 10 best films by Miyazaki and associates

To celebrate the arrival of all the films of the Ghibli studio on Netflix, we have well thought of giving you advice on the best 10 products by the historic Japanese animation company. The choice was far from simple and we were fought to the last to choose who to cut out or not, trying to weigh not only the value and beauty, but also the importance of the various works.

We would like to clarify that this it is not a ranking and that the order will go from the oldest to the most recent. Obviously these types of "selections" are always subjective and it is impossible to give an objective value to an animated film, so you want to take this article as advice.

Wind Valley Nausicaa

Perhaps it is not very correct to include Nausicaa della Valle del vento on this list, this is because the film was distributed in 1984, while the Ghibli studio was founded in 1985. On balance, however, this feature represents the foundation on which the studio based its main themes and this thanks also to the success it had at the time.

Nausicaa is a film based on manga of the same name by Miyazaki, whose serialization began in 1982 but ended in 1994. By the time the production of the film version began, however, the manga was in full development and two volumes for 16 chapters had just come out.

Without this premise, it is impossible not to recognize the merits of this work, which tells us of a distant future in which man has regressed scientifically and relegated to villages distant from each other. However, a danger looms over all humanity. Flora and fauna seem crazy and everything has become gigantic, the "toxic jungle" only keeps getting bigger, moreover inside it is impossible for humans to breathe.

In this dramatic scenario wars don't seem to end and the awakening of an imminent danger seems destined to bring everything to destruction. Nausicaa is the young princess of the Valley of the wind who, fully understood what respect for every living thing means, decides to embark on a journey in the hope of appeasing human madness.

Although the film does not have a real conclusion, the overall quality is so high that it seems impossible to be a product from the early 80s. In our opinion, the real founding stone of the Ghibli studio thanks to which it all began.

My neighbor Totoro

It would have been impossible to compile this list without including Totoro, the real one mascot of the Ghibli studio. Film released in 1988 directed again by Miyazaki and third in chronological order (counting Nausicaa) afterwards Laputa the castle in the sky. Despite an excellent success, however, this film had a collection similar to that of Laputa but lower than that of Nausicaa.

Compared to its predecessors, Totoro was much more fresh and light, much more suitable for children. Totoro's story tells us of a young family made up of the father and the two sisters (Satsuki the great and Mei the little one) who moved to Tokorozawa to be closer to the hospital of the mother hospitalized for a bad illness. The two girls are lively and lively and, despite a house that almost falls apart, they see everything as a beautiful game and something new to discover.

But everything becomes even more exciting when the two little girls, once they have entered the long-closed bathroom, see black balls on all the walls called "nerini of the dark". These, according to the elderly neighbor, seem to be soot balls that can only be seen by children.

The plot may be trivial but in this production there is much more than it seems. The light-heartedness and cheerfulness of the two girls is overwhelming, the vision is exciting and the arrival of new, funny characters on the scene makes the vision fun and carefree. In this film, moreover, the studio takes a leap forward, not only for the quality of the drawings, but above all for the animations.

A tomb for fireflies

Fourth film produced by the Ghibli studio, the first completely scripted and directed by Takahata and released in 1988, it was presented on the same day as Totoro but had less media impact especially for the harshness of the topics covered. The film revolves around the story of two brothers (Seita and Setsuko) from Kobe, orphaned after a bombing American during the Second World War in 1945.

The plot is far from complex but to make this work unforgettable is his neorealist gaze on the impact a war can have on a very poor society. Not surprisingly, this film became famous for the harshness of its images, but what will most impress the viewer will be above all to what extent human indifference can go even without having further problems in one's life.

Rain of memories

Rain of memories is one of the Ghibli films less known in Italy, mostly due to a late and unsuccessful deployment. Sixth film by Studio Ghibli, released in 1991, also written and directed by Isao Takahata.

It is taken from the manga of the same name, unpublished in our country. The film will tell us the story of Taeko, a 27-year-old, employed woman who lives in Tokyo. The woman, as happens every year, decides to spend holidays in the native countryside of Yamagata at the farm of the brother-in-law. The film is a real journey into the soul of Taeko, oppressed by the frenetic and competitive life of the city that has prevented her, until then, from thinking about her future, her life and her affections. In her mind, the memories of when she was a child, the perfumes, the places familiar to her, bring to mind sweet and warm moments that will make her feel good and full of life. Although the production has not been very successful, and that technically it is not on a par with the previous works of the studio, we believe that Rain of Memories represents one of the most fascinating products of the Japanese company.

Princess Mononoke

Let's take a good leap in time to arrive until 1997 for what, in our view, is the film most complex in Ghibli history. Princess Mononoke is the eleventh work in chronological order and, finally, let's go back to talking about a creation born entirely from Miyazaki's mind. We are in Japan during the Muromachi period, Prince Ashitaka returns to his village but learns from his little sister that one evil spirit it wanders in the nearby forest. The young man rushes to the watchtower, and a gigantic mass of malignant presence peeps out from the trees shortly thereafter.

Ashitaka tries to tame the being, discovering that inside there is a enraged wild boar, but the only way to stop it is to bring it down. This, however, causes the creature to touch his arm, transferring his curse.

After a meeting with the old wise woman from the village, Ashitaka decides to leave to find out what happened. Princess Mononoke is a film that takes up many themes dear to Studio Ghibli, but enriches them in a complex, compelling and profound plot. The spirits of the forest are violated and mistreated for it technological development.

In this conflict, despite themselves, the two protagonists are entangled, San and Ashitaka, who try to help each other and understand each other while belonging to two different worlds. The film also represents a great step forward for its technical component, with drawings and animations never seen before, taken to a new level with respect to the company's standards.

The enchanted city

Thirteenth work by the Ghibli studio, produced in 2001 and made again by Miyazaki, The enchanted city was, or at least it seemed, an epochal and media change. Based on the novel "The wonderful country beyond the fog" this film had an unprecedented international success enough to win the Oscar award for best animated film.

It was the Ghibli production with the highest grossing in history and still today, probably the most famous even among non-enthusiasts. The story tells us the story of the young Chihiro, a 10 year old girl who is moving with her family to a new city. On the way, the father misses a path and finds himself in a dead end, at the end of which he finds the entrance of an old, and now abandoned, playground.

The three enter inside and, after passing through a tunnel, find themselves in an area with shops and restaurants that seem open. Chihiro's parents enter a restaurant and find plenty of food, even if there doesn't seem to be anyone inside, the two begin to eat and the girl walks alone. Shortly after, he arrives near a bridge that leads to a huge palace and strange figures start appearing out of nowhere.

The enchanted city is certainly one of the most visionary and technically better of the Ghibli studio. The whole story focuses on the maturation of little Chihiro who will enter the city enchanted by a lost, insecure, fearful and whining child and it will come out completely different, maturing slowly at every difficulty that will have to face in an absolutely "alien" world, but above all almost completely alone.

Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle is the studio's fifteenth work, presented in 2004 and once again scripted and directed entirely by Miyazaki, also like the enchanted city, based on a novel with the title of the same name. We are in a fantastic setting, hypothetically at the beginning of the century, but with steampunk influences. Sophie is one young man of 18 years who runs a hair store.

A day like many goes to visit her sister, and on the way home she is bothered by two gendarmes. At a certain point she is saved by a mysterious and charming boy, which however seems chased by black and muddy creatures. With a leap, together with Sophie, they jump on a building, escaping the danger and then bringing the girl back to the shop.

The same evening someone knocks on the shop door and the girl finds herself in front of those who maneuvered those slime figures from afar: the Witch of the Wasteland, who casts a curse on her transforming it into an old one about 80 years old. Howl's wandering castle was incredibly successful repeat the resounding success of The Enchanted City.

In a certain sense, the film follows the same themes as the predecessor, that is, personal maturation, but in a darker key. Sophie will understand not only what love is, but that to be loved and truly love one must accept and live one's life fully, enjoying what surrounds us and struggling to have what we really want.

Arrietty

The seventeenth film, produced in 2010, represents a small turning point: this time, the director is young Hiromasa Yonebayashi, under the supervision of Miyazaki. Arrietty is taken from a series of short stories called The Sgraffignoli and represented a real wave of news.

The story tells us a small piece of life of the young Sho, a 14 year old boy with heart disease from a wealthy family. Soon he will have to carry out an important operation, so the family decides to have him settled, while waiting, in the quiet country house where the mother spent her childhood. The boy, more than worried about his operation, seems to be depressed, almost as if he didn't care much about the result of the intervention.

This is because his parents' absenteeism led him to think that no one really cares about him. Arriving at the villa, however, glancing into the garden, he glimpses something. The cat seems to be particularly interested in a bush from which, suddenly, a very small female human being that sneaks away in an attempt not to be seen.

Arrietty is still one of the most underrated films of the Ghibli studio. The themes are always those dear to the study, for example growth, but in this case this occurs in both protagonists, among whom – a bit like in Mononoke – a impossible love. This bond, however, will help them to strengthen each other, managing to face their dramas in the best way. The film tried to be more "western" in style, to open up more to the foreign market, but this was only partially successful, totaling good but not exceptional collections.

The wind rises

We are in 2013 and Ghibli announces that Rising the Wind will be the last film directed and completely written by Hayao Miyazaki (luckily we already know it won't be, because Miyazaki is working on a film for 2021). Here the master wanted to insert very intimate reflections, packaging a product somewhat different from his standards. For many this film is considered "heavy" compared to its predecessors, yet fully expresses the soul of Miyazaki, his past and his loves.

The plot is divided between real events and fictional ideas, all conveyed in the story of the life of Jiro Horikoshi, a man who designed the two feared Japanese fighter jets at the beginning of the century Mitsubishi A5M is Mitsubishi A6M.

The wind rises is also the photograph of a Japan marred first from the great earthquake of 1923 and subsequently from the world war. Unfortunately fate does not reserve a simple life for the protagonist, but on the contrary studded with great sufferings in front of which you never lose heart.

The director wanted to pay homage to a man who, in spite of himself, made the history of Japan and with whom his family played a role in all this. In fact Katsuji Miyazaki, his father, an engineer with an aeronautical components company, it supplied parts for planes to the government for the construction of the aircraft designed by Horikoshi. We therefore urge you to give this film a chance, which will tie you to Miyazaki like perhaps no one else.

The story of the shining princess

14 years after his last film, My neighbors Yamada, Takahata headed his latest work in 2013, before his death in 2018. Continuing on the artistic trait undertaken with the previous work, The Shining Princess is presented in a graphic guise that we could combine with a picture in watercolor.

This particular trait is perfect for telling a story from a Japanese folk tale, The story of a bamboo cutter, which we could place side by side with ours Pinocchio. The legend tells of a distant time in which an elderly bamboo cutter, during his daily work, saw a light coming from one of them.

Approaching, he sees a bamboo bud suddenly growing before his eyes. It opened after a few seconds, inside a very small girl appears who gives off radiance and shine. The miniature creature suddenly falls asleep and the elder decides to take her home with him. On arrival he shows it to his wife, who decides to raise it but, as soon as he picks it up, the girl suddenly turns into a newborn with the right features.

The film is one of the longest in the Ghibli studio, it lasts 137 minutes, and tells us with sweetness and cruelty at the same time the life of the young princess born from the earth and bearer of love and beauty. Unfortunately, this film it even collected less than the production costs although it is one of the most beautiful works of the studio and has received praise from critics, even going so far as to be nominated for the Oscars 2015 for best animated film.