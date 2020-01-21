         Studio Ghibli arrives on Netflix: 21 classics of the animation studio will be available from February

Share it:

If you are an animation lover, this interests you. And a lot. Because, from February, and after several refusals to distribute their feature films through digital platforms, the films of the legendary Studio Ghibli will reach our homes through Netflix.

The streaming platform, through its Wild Bunch sales agent, will upload to its servers 21 films of the Ghibli house, including jewelry like 'Chihiro's Journey', 'Princess Mononoke', 'My neighbor Totoro', 'The story of Princess Kaguya' or 'Arrietty'. All of them can be seen all over the world with the exception of the United States, Canada and Japan, dubbed in 20 languages ​​and subtitled in 28.

"A dream come true"

Toshio Suzuki, producer of Studio Ghibli, has concluded the agreement in a statement.

"Today a film can reach the public in several ways. We have listened to our fans and made the final decision to offer our catalog of streaming films. We hope that people from all over the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli to through this experience. "

For its part, Aram Yacoubian, director of original animation in the great N, has admitted that this is "a dream come true".

"This is a dream come true for Netflix and for millions of its members. Studio Ghibli's animated films are legendary and have captivated fans around the world for 35 years. We are excited to make them available in more languages ​​throughout America. Latin, Europe, Africa and Asia, so that more people can enjoy this extravagant and wonderful lively world. "

The 21 titles of the Ghibli collection will reach Netflix in a staggered manner. I leave you with the release dates so that you can organize your animated marathons.

● February 1, 2020: 'The castle in the sky' (1986), 'My neighbor Totoro' (1988), 'Nicky, the witch's apprentice' (1989), 'Memories of yesterday' (1991), 'Porco Rosso' (1992), 'I can listen to the sea' (1993), 'Tales of Terramar' (2006).

● March 1, 2020: 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984), 'Princess Mononoke' (1997), 'My neighbors the Yamada' (1999), 'The trip of Chihiro' (2001), 'Haru in the kingdom of cats' (2002), 'Arrietty and the world of the tiny ones' (2010), 'The story of Princess Kaguya' (2013).

● April 1, 2020: 'Pompoko' (1994), 'Whispers of the heart' (1995), 'The walking castle' (2004), 'The secret of the little mermaid' (2008), 'The hill of poppies' (2011),' The Wind Rises' (2013), 'The Memory of Marnie' (2014).