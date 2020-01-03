Studio Ghibli already works on two new movies

Share it:

On your New Year's congratulation the team of Studio Ghibli He shared messages of support to the inhabitants of Japan, affected by multiple natural disasters in 2019, addressed the meaning of the Year of the Rat and confirmed that in 2020 they will work on two new animated films.

The first of these projects is directed by Hayao Miyazaki and it is the first film he has made since he returned from retirement, his name is Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?).

Although there were originally plans to release this project before the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, now it seems that the thing is going to a date between 2021 and 2022.

About the second project nothing is known at all. What we do know is that this year all the works of this animation studio can be seen on HBO Max, as the company recently acquired the emission rights.

