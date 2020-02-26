Studio Ghibli adds music from its movies to Spotify, Apple Music and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The cinema of Studio Ghibli It has always attracted the attention of the first for a fascinating and almost magical animation style. But not for having achieved visual excellence they have never sacrificed the importance of music in their works.

If you are one of those who have enjoyed the soundtrack of one or more of these Japanese films, today you are in luck. A total of 38 albums with 693 tracks used in 23 movies can now be enjoyed on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and YouTube Music.

Only the music of The Tomb of the Fireflies has been left out, the 1988 film that Ghibli does not own the rights and therefore has not been able to share with the rest of the collection.

Making the music of the studio so accessible they ensure that more people can be transported to the magical worlds they created for works such as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, The Castle in the Sky or Chihiro's Journey.

Along with this catalog, 15 album covers inspired by key moments and characters such as Nausicaä from The Valley of the Wind or Porco Rosso from the homonymous film have also been released.

This news comes after the study sasaplands an important agreement with Netflix so that its catalog can be published on the platform and there is thus access to movies in half the world. Much of the collection can already be seen in our country and more movies will be arriving little by little.

The bad news of all this is that not all songs are accessible from all countries and here, for example, you cannot listen to the album with the music of Princess Mononoke.