Studio Ghibli: a former animator has solved several mysteries related to the enchanted city

The works of the Studio Ghibli often they hide several mysteries, some quite disturbing. After years of total silence, animator Hiromasa Yonebayashi has unveiled several on his Twitter profile.

The publication of 400 HD images of Studio Ghibli’s greatest masterpieces has led to totally unexpected twists. One of the animators who worked on the film Enchanted City jumped at the opportunity for resolve some outstanding issues.

A former employee of Studio Ghibli, Hiromasa Yonebayashi, took advantage of the images to share on Twitter some inside information. “Ghibli says it’s okay to use them freely, so as for my keyframes he’ll tell you about Spirited Away. It was my first feature film, and although I was nervous, I did extensive research into the things I drew. In the part where Haku fed the dango, I interacted with a long-sized dog to observe its movements “.

This revelation has triggered the reaction of users, leading the tweet to go viral. Afterward, Yonebayashi continued browsing through the memories. “On the storyboard it was written that the flabby food that dad eats is the stomach of a coelacanth (a fish)”.

The strange dish that the protagonist’s father ate has given rise to speculation for almost 20 years. Some theories claimed it was Taiwanese street food, but after all this time finally we found out the truth.

“Maybe it wasn’t written in the storyboard, maybe it was present in the layout designed by director Miyazaki. Incidentally, the frame has been retouched to be about three times more gelatinous than the original image“. The images published by Studio Ghibli have solved a great mystery for fans. With other images expected soon, who knows what we will discover in the future. Meanwhile, let’s enjoy this spectacular Nausicaa scene from the Valley of the Wind by Studio Ghibli.