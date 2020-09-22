Studio Ghibli: 400 HD images of the studio’s greatest masterpieces available

In addition to the realization of exciting and meaningful films, Studio Ghibli is known among professionals for the rigor on the distribution and copyright of its productions. However, this aspect of the company seems to have finally changed.

To great surprise, the Japanese studio recently loosened his grip on the rights to their films, first with the release of some films on Netflix, and then with the free distribution of wallpapers during the pandemic. With the release of hundreds of high-quality images of their best films, another step has been taken in the past few hours.

However, the company warned: images must be used “in the context of common sense“This condition, which at first glance seems to be somewhat strange, is none other than a reminder not to abuse this giveaway for advertising purposes.

Studio Ghibli released 400 images taken from eight of the best films, 50 for each, with the promise that many more will come in the future. The images can be downloaded for free on the official website of Studio Ghibli to be used as a screensaver on your PC, or even to be printed in order to decorate the walls of your home. After the reopening of the Studio Ghibli Museum, here comes a new moment of joy for all fans. Plus, true Studio Ghibli enthusiasts can purchase low-cost merchandise.