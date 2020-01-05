Students of the Academy insult Danna Paola and could be expelled

Share it:

CDMX.- On the tightrope !, are the students of La Academia, Francely Martínez and Gibran Gutiérrez, after they called Cule # $ to Danna Paola, so it is rumored that they could be heavily sanctioned.

The young people were captured in a recording lurking against the juror and later the video was broadcast by the journalist Alejandro Zuñiga, causing it to quickly go viral.

In the video you can see the Yucatecan and Gutierrez talking when suddenly without regrets they insult the interpreter of Notoriety.

Then we also saw Danna, she was going up the elevator, she sees me and greets me … and I, well, thanks for being so cule # $

Before the revealing images, Internet users were very upset about what they ask the production to severely punish students, they even talk about expulsion.

Pair of people without talent … Outside the @lacademiaazteca, said @algavito, the project is left over … @dannapaola, all he has done is tell the truth in his critique

So far the production and Danna Paola have not talked about it, however there is a rumor that they could be sanctioned in some way.