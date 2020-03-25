         Stuart Gordon, legend of the fantastic and director of 'Re-Animator', dies at the age of 72

Share it:

Creator of no less than three of the favorite horror movies of our lives, veteran Stuart Gordon, genre legend and probably the most thoughtful and persistent Lovecraft adapter known, has died at the age of 72.

The king of revival

Born in Chicago in 1947, Gordon came to the cinema close to 40, rather late, but with the duties of controversy and scandals far exceeded after having been imprisoned by a theatrical adaptation of 'Peter Pan' for which he was accused of obscenity. Hallucinogenic drugs, homosexuality, and the rage that he would later apply to his feature films were already present in the late 1960s.

After a few years tanning on television, Stuart Gordon broke down all doors with a refreshing, addictive, unrepeatable debut: 'Re-Animator', his vision of the raids of Herbert West by H.P. Lovecraft, took a chair and changed the concept of terror and the fantastic known until then.

It did not take long to double the bet with 'Re-Sonator' (From Beyond), where he returned to repeat team and reference. The resuscitation witness would end up in the hands of his colleague Brian Yuzna, and it would never be the same. Nor for Gordon, who after the delicious 'Dolls' closed the stage in Empire with the fun 'Robot jox' to enter the 90s with the wonderful adaptation, in this case of Poe, of 'The pendulum of death'.

'Infernal Fortress' and 'Space Truckers', and an adaptation of Lovecraft included between them, the irregular 'A hallucinating castle', were three works that kept the name of the filmmaker during the decade. His time at the Fantastic Factory in Barcelona with 'Dagon: La secta del mar', left some followers of this adaptation with more shadows than lightsBut he still had time to offer his maturity trilogy with works as rich and varied as 'King of the Ants', 'Edmond' and 'Stuck', his farewell to the feature film in the distant 2007.

Stuart Gordon leaves a gender legacy that will continue to amaze generations to come. Fantastic cinema that is endearing, grotesque, horrifying and always fun. From now on we can only wait to read his memoirs, announced last year, and which are titled 'Naked Theater and Uncensored Horror'. Rest in peace, master of horror.