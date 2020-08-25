Strong message from LeBron James after the Wisconsin shooting: “We are all terrified”

Share it:

LeBron James spoke about the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

A few weeks after the event that ended George Floyd’s life, another episode of police brutality against an African American citizen shakes the U.S and sport has not been left out. LeBron James, the highest star of the NBA, released a strong message after a man named Jacob Blake was shot seven point-blank range by an officer in Wisconsin.

The eaves of Los angeles lakers, who was the great figure who led the triumph for 135-115 before Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth match of the first round tie of the playoffs of the Western Conference (3-1), first spoke through social networks.

“And you wonder why we say what we say about the Police! Someone, please tell me. Exactly another black man they’re targeting. This shit is so bad and it’s so sad! I feel so sorry for him, his family and our people! We want justice”, He wrote in his account Twitter, where he cited a publication in which the video of the shooting is seen.

And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H – LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020

But his claim was not only for social networks. LeBron, who honored his team’s triumph to Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna for him Kobe Bryant Day –It was 24/8, the numbers used by the Black mamba– with 30 points and 10 assists, also spoke to the microphones after the game.

“If you look at the video, there were several moments when, if you wanted to, They could have tackled it, they could have caught it. They could have done that. Why does it always have to get to a point where we see the firearm? His family was there, his children, in broad daylight. And if that video hadn’t been filmed by someone from across the street, would we have seen it? Frankly, we’re screwed, ”said the King James before the press.

Then, LeBron spoke on behalf of his community: “I know people get tired of hearing it but we are scared like black people in America.. Black men, black women, black children … We are all terrified. No child should fear the police, but they are. When I was little I would hide if I heard a patrol approaching, and that should not be so. “

LeBron James shone in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs (USA TODAY Sports)

While he shone in the Orlando bubble, in a game in which the Lakers had an advantage of up to 38 points and achieved their third consecutive victory, the protesters they set fire to several buildings e razed much of the business district for the second night in a row in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After referring to this episode and talking about racism in America, LeBron made a call for the presidential elections: “In November, through voting, we as a country have a great opportunity to change. We talk about change and there we have a great opportunity. We must make people understand that we are at risk. I also feel affected because I am African American”.

