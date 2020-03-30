Entertainment

Strong demonstration of confidence in the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they had to wait more than a year before the series could finally follow in the footsteps traced by the paper counterpart, detaching itself for a while from all those unpublished events that served to lengthen the broth waiting for the moment to mature.

Well, with the end of the saga of Jump into the past, fans were finally able to start seeing the pages of the manga that they loved so much carried on the small screen, although with some modifications especially in the introductory part of the new narrative arc, or the first of the manga, that of the Bandits Mujina.

In the last two episodes the bond who, slowly, went to establish and strengthen between Boruto and Tento, the young son of the Feudal Lord of the Fire Country that the ninja had to look after. This was until Tento found himself in danger, kidnapped by members of the Bandit Mujina. This happened just when al Team 7 the first mission of Grade B had been entrusted. Mission to which all three members particularly cared but which, in the last episode, Boruto he was forced to desert once he became aware of the sort that touched Tento.

It was at the very moment when Boruto decided to run to Tento's aid that we witnessed a scene he has inflamed the hearts of fans, especially those who hope to see the Boruto / Sarada couple happily married one day. In the last episode, in fact, just as happened in the manga at the time, we saw Boruto go to the house of Sarada to communicate that he would not take part in the mission, just as shown in the short video at the bottom of the article. The thing that hit the fans was confidence than the young woman Uchiha showed in theUzumaki. The way he gave him permission to go, without even knowing exactly why he couldn't take part in the mission. It was enough for Boruto to confirm it was an important thing, but that he could not reveal them and Sarada showed everything the trust he has in his partner.

READ:  A new theory about John Wick suggests that everything happens in a video game

The scene was certainly intense, especially for the silent smiles that drew the face of both during the discussion to emphasize the mutual respect that exists between the two.

Have you seen the episode? What about the relationship that has developed over time between Boruto and Sarada? Let us know below in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.