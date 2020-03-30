Strong demonstration of confidence in the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Share it:

Fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations they had to wait more than a year before the series could finally follow in the footsteps traced by the paper counterpart, detaching itself for a while from all those unpublished events that served to lengthen the broth waiting for the moment to mature.

Well, with the end of the saga of Jump into the past, fans were finally able to start seeing the pages of the manga that they loved so much carried on the small screen, although with some modifications especially in the introductory part of the new narrative arc, or the first of the manga, that of the Bandits Mujina.

In the last two episodes the bond who, slowly, went to establish and strengthen between Boruto and Tento, the young son of the Feudal Lord of the Fire Country that the ninja had to look after. This was until Tento found himself in danger, kidnapped by members of the Bandit Mujina. This happened just when al Team 7 the first mission of Grade B had been entrusted. Mission to which all three members particularly cared but which, in the last episode, Boruto he was forced to desert once he became aware of the sort that touched Tento.

It was at the very moment when Boruto decided to run to Tento's aid that we witnessed a scene he has inflamed the hearts of fans, especially those who hope to see the Boruto / Sarada couple happily married one day. In the last episode, in fact, just as happened in the manga at the time, we saw Boruto go to the house of Sarada to communicate that he would not take part in the mission, just as shown in the short video at the bottom of the article. The thing that hit the fans was confidence than the young woman Uchiha showed in theUzumaki. The way he gave him permission to go, without even knowing exactly why he couldn't take part in the mission. It was enough for Boruto to confirm it was an important thing, but that he could not reveal them and Sarada showed everything the trust he has in his partner.

The scene was certainly intense, especially for the silent smiles that drew the face of both during the discussion to emphasize the mutual respect that exists between the two.

Have you seen the episode? What about the relationship that has developed over time between Boruto and Sarada? Let us know below in the comments.