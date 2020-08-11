Strong accusation against Feliciano López: "He made a party to celebrate that his ex had lost the child they were expecting"

Share it:

They accuse Feliciano López of having a party in Ibiza to celebrate an abortion (Europa Press)



A decade after the end of the relationship between the veteran Spanish tennis player Feliciano Lopez and the model Maria Jose Suarez, a harsh accusation has fallen against the current director of the Masters 1000 in Madrid: another of his former partners, Alba Carrillo, he said he celebrated when the former Miss Spain lost the baby she was expecting with the athlete.

"Feli made a party in Ibiza to celebrate that her ex had lost the child they were expecting", Carrillo accused in the review of the tennis player's career that is being done throughout this week in the program 'Live life' of Telecinco.

Feliciano Lopez and Maria Jose Suarez had a relationship that ended in 2010, just when the former Sevillian model had become pregnant with the player who reached the top 12 of the ATP ranking in 2015. But that pregnancy was naturally interrupted reaching three months of gestation.

“You can't treat a woman you've been with for seven years like that. He has behaved very badly with María José. They have always laughed and questioned that paternity ”, added Alba Carrillo, who married Feliciano López on July 17, 2015 in a ceremony in Toledo, separating eleven months later.

Even Cheek she said that she and the tennis player they were looking for a son for months when they were in a couple but were not successful: “Fortunately, he did not come. We looked for him when we could, because he was exhausted from looking for him outside. "

Feliciano López is currently expecting a child with Sandra Gago (EUROPA PRESS)



These sayings are even more contentious given the context, because Sandra gago, current couple of Feliciano Lopez, you are pregnant with your first child. A few months after getting married (they got married last September), both await the arrival of a boy.

In the last hours Feliciano López has suffered a minor traffic accident in Marbella. Magazine Hello reported that the tennis player collided with another vehicle while he was with a friend but fortunately both are in perfect condition. His wife was not with them at the time of the accident.

To their 38 years, Feliciano López already sees his retirement closer and closer but has not yet made a decision on when will hang the racket like a pro. In June 2019 he confessed that he had planned to say goodbye to the activity at the end of the year but he regretted it.

"It is not easy to know when is the right time to put an end to your professional career. I love playing tennis and I still feel fit. I am the director of the Madrid tournament, in which I am learning to live behind the slopes. There are many things to think about, before making a final decision”, Stated at that time the current number 108 of the world.

