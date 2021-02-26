Strike the Blood IV reveals details of its fifth volume

On the official Twitter account for the animated adaptation of the light novels Strike the Blood details were revealed for the fifth Blu-ray / DVD volume of the project’s fourth season of OVAs, titled Strike the Blood IV. It should be noted that this fourth season is being distributed exclusively by physical releases.

This fifth Blu-ray / DVD volume is scheduled for release in Japan on March 26 and will include the ninth and tenth episodes of this fourth season. Both the Blu-ray and DVD versions are priced at 7,480 yen (about $ 72), and will include an illustration booklet as well as a short novel and manga. The announcement also included a commercial for this launch.

On the other hand, light novels written by Gakuto Mikumo and illustrated by Manyako, were published through the publishing label Dengeki Bunko of Kadokawa between May 2011 and August 2020, with a total of 22 volumes. In addition to a manga adaptation by the hand of Tate, the play inspired a 24-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios SILVER LINK In collaboration with CONNECT, released in October 2013. The second season of OVAs had eight episodes, followed by a third season also of OVAs that had ten episodes.

Production team

Hideyo Yamamoto (Hataraku Saibou Black, Koukaku Kidoutai: Stand Alone Complex, Mahou Shoujo Tokushusen Asuka) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios CONNECT .

(Hataraku Saibou Black, Koukaku Kidoutai: Stand Alone Complex, Mahou Shoujo Tokushusen Asuka) is in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios . Hiroyuki Yoshino (Accel World, Dance in the Vampire Bund, Guilty Crown) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Accel World, Dance in the Vampire Bund, Guilty Crown) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Hideki Furukawa Y Keiichi Sano are in charge of character design.

Sinopsis de Strike the Blood

Kojou Akatsuki’s days as a high school student in the Itogami Island Demon District come to an abrupt end after a fateful encounter leaves him with the remarkable abilities of a vampire. It isn’t long before he is brought into the limelight when it is discovered that he is the fourth first-born, an immensely powerful vampire who is considered by most simply to be a legend.

Fearing Kojou’s destructive potential, the Lion King Organization sends an apprentice sword shaman, Yukina Himeragi, to monitor, and if he becomes a threat, kill the boy considered the most powerful vampire in the world. Forced to bond by circumstances, the two form an unlikely alliance when Kojou accepts their abilities and the two fight to protect the city from various emerging chaotic forces.

Source: Official site

© 2019 Gakuto Mikumo / KADOKAWA / PROJECT STB OVA