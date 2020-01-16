Streets of Rage 4 will have a physical format version, confirms Limited Run Games

Share it:

Streets of Rage 4 will have a limited edition in physical format, it has confirmed Limited Run Games through a statement. The title of SEGA, DotEmu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games will come to light with box and disc or cartridge, depending on the version, through a version that will be detailed later.

As usual, Limited Run Games will make an announcement shortly letting know the date of availability of reservations, which usually have international shipping with Europe included, so that all interested know when they should be pending to refresh the page dedicated to the product and get your unit.

We do not know, at this time, if the physical edition of the game will be accompanied by some kind of incentive or extra by way of merchandising; the price of the game has not been confirmed since it still has no date of departure in digital format.

Dose of nostalgia with classic taste and sound

DotEmu He has recognized on more than one occasion to be a few confessed fans of the beat ‘em up genre. Their passion for these types of titles has led them to feel comfortable working on the project: they understood the essence of these experiences on the playable level. "We studied frame by frame several fight titles to understand exactly what we need," said one of his game designers, Jordi Asensio.

For the most nostalgic, we remember that Streets of Rage 4 It is counting on the composers of the classic deliveries, so that the soundtrack of the title will be seasoned by personalities such as Yuzo Koshiro (from the first two Streets of Rage) and Motohiro Kawashima.

Streets of Rage 4 it will go on sale in digital format at some point in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The physical units will be very limited unless a distributor takes over the rights to edit the game more widely in the large territories.

