Streets of Rage 4 review for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

A total of 26 long years. That is the time that has passed since the release of Streets of Rage 3 on Mega Drive and until the expected Streets of Rage 4 has finally hit the market. But it's not turkey mucus, either the wait that fans of the franchise have had to endure to receive a fourth numbered installment as such. In other words, SEGA fans have come to regard this installment as the cursed installment in the saga. And it is not for less, considering that there have been a lot of canceled projects, known in the retro community as "the Streets of Rage 4 attempts", which have ended in borage water for one reason or another. So expectations when this new project was announced were high, but also cautious.

It may seem silly, because after all there were no real reasons (beyond superstitions) to think that this time it would not come to fruition, but fear was there. From the first Streets of Rage 4 that Core (creators of Tomb Raider) introduced to Sega and that ended up becoming Fighting Force (PSX title), even the different prototypes that came to light and that, however, were never really used. Among these prototypes we find both a game with first-person view and a 3D demo that — allegedly — the developers presented to the producers thinking about dreamcast.

It sounds like a lie, but there was never anything that convinced SEGA. And most likely, Part of the blame lies with the fact that 3D and the polygonal era It did not match so well, at least at first, with the style of the Streets of Rage saga. And most likely, without all that previous history, it would not have been possible to enjoy a new numbered installment that, forgetting the current canons, decided to return to the beat 'em up. Or as we like to call the genre the most purist: the "I Against the Neighborhood". Thus, we can say that comic aesthetics, somewhat different from the original (but totally recognizable) is actually the only big change. Otherwise, Streets of Rage 4 is not just a nod to the entire saga but also a feast of fun for lovers of the genre.

In fact, this analysis it could be summed up very simply. And it's actually a good way to explain to fans of the franchise the reasons why this new numbered installment is worth trusting. And that very simple way of defining experience is that we are before a real Streets of Rage numbered. Somehow, the Capcom Mega Man saga comes to mind. A franchise that in the era of NES marked an era and that although it later enjoyed some new deliveries (SNES and PSX), it did not appear again until many years later. AND that way Mega Man 9, Mega Man 10 arrived and, more recently, Mega Man 11. Leaving aside the latter, not for quality but for style, we could well say that 9 and 10 were an absolute continuity of the 8-bit style. But apart from being faithful in that regard, the quality of the final game was indisputable. New masterpieces within what they wanted to contribute and without the intention of competing against the big AAA.

Streets of Rage 4 is exactly the same in that regard. It preserves absolutely all the virtues of the original trilogy, it is played exactly the same but with some interesting novelties and, in addition, the development team (with the support of SEGA) has been especially inspired when creating a rather interesting symbiosis between what is fan service and tribute and new content. In this way, we will not only recognize the style, the settings or the characters and enemies, but we will also be surprised by the new ways that has the title of taking a step further the genre Yo Contra el Barrio, always within its simplicity known to all. And always, too, from the point of view of the classical style, because today that genre is the one that, in some way, has evolved to Hack and Slash.

Let's start treating specific elements of the game, do you think? For starters, the graphic style, even if it is a lot more colorful and clearly comics-inspired style (sometimes you can remember the cool Comix Zone), it looks really good in the game. And is that Lizardcube and DotEmu have done a very commendable job in transferring the original style of the series. From the streets where we will start distributing tow on level 1, with those neon lights and decadent style, even multiple street enemies we all remember already from the Mega Drive deliveries. Absolutely everything is recognizable. In addition, it is one of those titles in which the images are beautiful, but where movement favors you even more. Not to mention that loading times are non-existent in the game and everything moves like a charm and with amazing agility. In other words, there are no annoying jerks here that, in the originals, sometimes appeared when the screen was filled with thugs. Because yes, that sometimes happened even if we were not playing cooperatively.

In addition, at an artistic level a remarkable work has also been carried out. In fact, there are always lots of interesting details on stage. And best of all, we will enjoy levels that contain winks, but also with totally new ones that have pleasantly surprised me. So much for how cool they are visually, as for the playable mechanics they introduce and that they make the game a more varied title than normal considering its genre. In any case, they put the finishing touch on small details such as fights that are taking place on another plane of the stage Or, precisely, the way the game has to create depth when in reality we are facing a 2D scroll of a lifetime. The characters always look to their right or to their left yes. But there are sections of the game in which we move vertically with backgrounds that seem to give the impression that the game is in 3D.

As for the playable, and as I said earlier, it is a title that respects the original deliveries as much as possible. In this way, its game system is exactly the same, but also with a series of additions that add a little more depth to the adventure. As you may well know, the most classic Yo Contra el Barrio or beat 'em up consist, as its names indicate, on clearing each stage crushing enemies that come our way. Everything, with a very arcade style of play in which punching and kicking is tremendously fun despite the fact that a very simple combos system is used. As in the originals, it is possible to punch and kick the ground or when we jump. And always in different ways depending on the position or the combo that we use. And even we can use special attacks that take away some damage to ourselves but are very useful in certain situations. However, this time we have a little more margin.

Thus, we have more types of special attacks at our disposal, which are executed with the same button, but in combination with an address or, for example, jumping, lead to a different special attack. Furthermore, they are also those named as Star Movements. These are even more powerful attacks, which are executed with the combination of two buttons and involve spending a star. When we start a phase we start with a star. And to get more, it will be necessary to find them on stage. Furthermore, they do not accumulate, so exploration in each new phase is always important. Of course, and as always in these cases, each of the playable characters is a world. From Axel, which is still one of the most balanced, to Blaze, which is somewhat more agile. Initially we have a total of 4 available characters, with the additions of Cherry, which is very fast and that he uses a really cool guitar for his special attacks, and also from Floyd who is one of the strongest and burly game, but also slower.

Also, as we progress through Story mode, it will be possible unlock adam (who is also the father of Cherry) who is one of the characters with the coolest combos in this saga. From there, you can add a lot of secret characters that you must discover for yourself. Many of these are unlocked by accumulating Streets of Rage 4 points. Points that are obtained with the qualification that we obtain after each phase and which are used to unlock prizes as we play any of the modes game title. As if that were not enough, the retro-style characters are not only a visual skin, but they have the attacks they had in the original games. For example, Streets of Rage 1 characters they can call the police as a special attack, while Streets of Rage 3 characters can run or evade.

In the end, both that great variety of characters, with very different playable applications, and the own ratings of each level, they are a practically inexhaustible source of replayability as long as your formula doesn't bore you and you are attracted to the genre itself. But … how about the difficulty? I have to admit that I liked the way its developers have approached it. Initially, we only have Story mode available (VS aside, which we will talk about later). And this one does not have an exactly the same system with respect to the original games. Let me explain: in the originals you had a series of lives and conitnues. If you lost everything, like in an arcade game, it was time to start from level 1. In Streets of Rage 4 you also have lives but don't continue. And, when you die in the last life, the game is over; however, the game allows you to continue from the same phase. In other words, what you repeat is always the whole level and not the whole game.

And this is where veterans and experts could say … where is the essence of the genre then? The answer is that it is still there. Not just because there are a lot of difficulty levels different, the Normal level being a rather challenging level in itself (and it goes from Hard, with things as crazy as Mania mode). Also because once we passed the story mode, a number of extra modes are unlocked very interesting. Among them the Arcade mode, which is nothing more than the system used by the ancients. There, everything is very simple: you start with more lives, but if they run out … it's time to start the whole game! And best of all, there are incentives to get it, because only then can we unlock all the content that the game has waiting for us. Oh, and back to the difficulty, and regardless of the level we choose, when we die, we are given the opportunity to repeat with certain advantages, at the cost of adding fewer points in the next game. For example, start with more lives or more stars.

In addition, passing the story also unlocks a way to fight bosses. AND this kind of Boss Rush it's also a lot of fun. However, I have missed being given the choice of bosses, as is the case with the normal levels of the game once we have passed it. In other words, Boss mode is similar to Arcade mode. You have one life to end them all, one after another. Obviously, with recovery items that fall on the stage and other small advantages that you can discover yourself. Finally there is also the VS mode. A PvP mode that returns from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. and that allows us to face other players (local or online) in specific scenarios of the story mode. As if it were a classic fighting game. The problem is that right now, in the pre-launch dates, it was not possible for me to get a match to play online.

Something that, of course, can be extrapolated to games for story mode, which is also supported online. Therefore, we cannot assess whether the gaming experience in this sense is stable. What we can say is that, soon it is, it can end up being a real past. Especially since, until today, the SoR versions that have come to modern consoles, have always had considerable mistakes when it comes to playing online. Of course, we promise to update the text when we have been able to thoroughly test it. What I can tell you is that playing in local cooperative, the game wins many integers, as usual in these cases. And yes, there it works in a stable way and without any problem that is not already present when playing solo.

Finally, it is important to highlight that, in order to respect the rules of confinement, only playable in 4 player mode using Steam Remote Play on PC. Although, again, it is something that will have to be analyzed in depth when it is possible to do it also online. Of course, it can be a historical milestone within the saga and also within the genre to which it belongs. What is also a historical milestone is that Yūzō Koshiro has returned to the saga to compose the vast majority of the melodies that appear in this game. And I assure you that, although not all shine equally, Koshiro's style is unmistakable. There are very, very good, catchy melodies and especially according to the setting. In addition, they have also contributed artists of the caliber of Yoko Shimomura. The end result is spectacular. And with the possibility of listen to the original melodies of SoR 1 and 2! You can not ask for more. At most, a little more forcefulness in certain sound effects.

As for durability, you have to be clear. It depends a lot on how you play it. If you do doubles from the beginning, or on easy difficulty, the title is no longer than any of the above. But if you like his proposal, which will happen if you are fans of the saga, and especially if you take full advantage of its possibilities, difficulties and game modes, you will find a new delivery with which to spend hours and hours. A new installment in which, through the error trial, you will end up discovering all its secrets. Always hand in hand with the most arcade, direct and unbridled fun. Playing in normal, without using never helps to repeat levels, and alone, it has lasted just over 4 hours for me. Obviously, later they have touched other modes, characters …

In short, we have before us a sensational title from the point of view of the saga. And also a game that shows that proposals from the past can have a place if they are treated with care and elegance. If they are treated with fidelity to the original proposals, but also with certain nuances or novelties that provide a little more variety and spectacularity. By the way, the final bosses of Streets of Rage 4 are great. With very specific, very differentiated and very original patterns. Amen for the final combat that I found epic and exciting. Also, the levels are full of their own elements. From cables that electrocute you, to the police station where the police distribute both the player and the other thugs who run away.

In each level you will discover a new mechanic, a new weapon, or a new type of enemy. And that is priceless. Obviously the game also has a number of flaws that must be mentioned. It can be repetitive, like any of its genre, to begin with. In addition, some players may also be disappointed when not come across a more ambitious game. It is not a triple A, nor is it an indie, but some will think that 25 euros is a somewhat excessive price for what it offers. Personally I have not stayed with that feeling, because I share a lot with his style, but it was important to mention it. It is also a shame that some game modes are passable or not very configurable. And the unknown of the online remains. In conclusion, a title highly recommended for fans of the saga and even for neophytes, who will find a title that can be molded to make it more accessible.