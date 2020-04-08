Streets of Rage 4: Nintendo Switch eShop leaks release date

Share it:

It's been a long time since the return of one of the most beloved 16-bit era sagas by Sega fans was announced. And although we still don't officially know when it will arrive Streets of Rage 4, the Nintendo Switch eShop has just leaked the possible release date of the DotEmu game.

And the truth is that fans will be delighted to know that it is very close: next Thursday, April 23, 2020. All that, as long as it is confirmed, of course. Here we tell you all the details of the leak, which is quite evident, on the other hand.

The information has been discovered by ResetEra users (via Gamingbolt). And more specifically, the discovery has occurred in Nintendo's Australian eShop. In addition, other very interesting details of the game have been discovered that will be appreciated by those who are clear that they are going to buy it. Especially if they are fans of the original titles.

For starters, a dozen characters from the previous installments are mentioned, which would be included as unlockables and could also be reproduced in their original pixelated art. As if that were not enough, there is talk of 12 unique settings and also classical music taken from the originals.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that the game file size will be 3.1 GB. Considering that we are talking about very specific and concrete data, it is to be hoped that the official announcement will not be overly begging.

Remember, in any case, that Streets of Rage 4 will not be released only on Nintendo Switch. In fact, it's also slated to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And remember that the game will feature the BSO of the great Yuzo Koshiro. A guarantee of success, although not all were the same context with the "experimental" music of Streets of Rage 3.