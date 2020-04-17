Streets of Rage 4 has an official release date

Share it:

treets of Rage 4, the long-awaited sequel to the classic side-scrolling beat-em-up series, will launch on April 30, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost 24.99 euros and will also launch directly on Xbox Game Pass.

Additionally, the new Streets of Rage is a collaboration between French retro gaming specialists Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and publisher / co-developer Dotemu. It is the first new entry in the series since Streets of Rage 3 for Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, released in 1994.

As a tribute to those classic games, playable characters from the original Streets of Rage trilogy will be available in their original pixel art form as unlockable characters in SoR4, and you can see some gameplay of those characters in action in the video above.

The game will also allow players to activate the Streets of Rage 1 and 2 soundtracks, though original composers Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima have also contributed to Olivier Derivière's work for the new game.

A new trailer also revealed the new Battle Mode, a PvP mode that returns from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. "This new dispute resolution battleground will surely help players recognize who the best Wood Oak City thug is to clear alleyways."says the press release, "as well as resolve grudges caused by accidental friendly attacks during multiplayer sessions.".

To learn more about Streets of Rage 4, you can also learn more about some of the new characters that will come with this installment, as well as discover new details of the original soundtrack for this new installment. Finally, you can also delight yourself with an interesting gallery full of images of the game. And in them you can see the contrast between the new graphics and the more retro-style sprites.