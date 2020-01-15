Streets of Rage 4: announced a physical version in Limited Edition

Share it:

Limited Run Games has announced the publication of the physical and limited edition of Streets of Rage 4, the latest effort by Dotemu, Guard Crash Games and Lizardcube. The epic SEGA series has stopped in the third chapter since 1995, the year of Street of Rage III for SEGA Mega Drive.

The limited edition physical version of Streets of Rage 4 could easily become a cult object for fans of the classic sliding fighting game. At the moment the details of the edition proposed by Limited Run Gameshowever the changes introduced by this new chapter seem to have been welcomed by the community. Streets of Rage 4 will include composers' music Yuzo Koshiro is Motohiro Kawashima, authors of the soundtracks of the original games, considered among the best videogame musical productions of all time.

The developers recently released a gameplay video that introduces the character of Adam Hunter, an old acquaintance of the fans of the series. Before leaving, we remind you that Streets of Rage 4 will be available by the first half of 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.