Streets of Rage 4: a substantial update arrives to celebrate the million and a half downloads

On the occasion of the overcoming of one and a half million downloads for his Streets of Rage 4, the development team Lizarcube published in collaboration with Dotemu e Guard Crush Games a new update that introduces a long series of improvements to playable characters and fixes some problems related to enemies.

By installing the latest version of the game, important upgrades are applied to characters such as Axel e Cherry, the use of which should now allow players to be more successful. Axel has gained some extra speed and now has shorter cooldowns after performing some moves, Cherry is invincible while executing her jumping punch combo. However, the changes do not concern only these two characters but involve the entire roster of wrestlers, that is Floyd, Blaze e Adam as well as their versions from previous episodes of the series. Even bosses and enemies have undergone some tweaks, so as to be better balanced and have less problematic hitboxes.

We remind you that the game is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Anyone with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can also download and play Streets of Rage 4 at no additional cost on both PC and console, while also taking advantage of cross-play and cross-progression.