Street Power Football: the new gameplay video reveals the Italian Ambassador

The digital forges of SFL Interactive and Maximum Games churn out a new gameplay of Street Power Football and reveal the complete lineup of the freestyle soccer champions present in the title as Ambassador.

The video offers us a small appetizer of the rich range of moves that we will be able to use ingame interpreting the different protagonists of this discipline. In the role of Ambassador of Street Power Football we will find i international freestyle champions. Users will also have the opportunity to create their own alter-ego and to customize its appearance and clothing. Here then is the complete list of athletes and athletes who will be part of the project:

Belgium – Soufiane Bencok

Poland – Aguska Mnich and Michal Rycaj

France – Yoanna Dallier and Andreas Freestyle

Japan – Yo Katsuyama and Kazane Flower Boy Shimazaki

Portugal – CrisFreestyle

Czech Republic – Peter Karasek

Italy – Laura Biondo

Colombia – Boyka Ortiz

Street Power Football is scheduled to be released during thesummer of 2020 on PC (Steam) and in the triple console edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If you missed it, on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find the announcement video of Street Power Football, the arcade soccer game inspired by FIFA Street.