Street Power Football: the new gameplay trailer features Panna Soccer

SFL Interactive and Maximum Games have released a new gameplay showing the Cream mode of Street Power Football. The trailer takes us to the ring for the Panna games, showing the epic moves of the game's famous ambassadors.

Street Power Football will provide incredible skill moves from the most important ambassadors on the international scene, as well as some of the most iconic locations in the world.

The game features a series of ambassadors from the world of Freestyle, Panna and Street Soccer, among these we mention Sean Garnier, Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle, Soufiane Bencok, Aguska Mnich, Michal Rycaj, Yoanna Dallier, Andreas Freestyle, Yo Katsuyama, Kazane Flower Boy Shimazaki, CrisFreestyle, Peter Karasek, Laura Biondo and Boyka Ortiz. Directly from France we have the skill champion Anas Boukami, from Berlin comes Ahmed Rakaba, World Champion and Tango League MVP, from Denmark here is the dancer Kristoffer Liicht founder of Copenhagen Panna House and finally from Holland comes King of Panna Easyman (Jeand Doest).

The developers say that more news will be released soon, Street Power Football will be released on August 25 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, digital pre-orders will be active from 13 July, already available in the main stores for the physical version.