Street Power Football: revealed the release date of the game inspired by FIFA Street

SFL Interactive and Maximum Games today announce that Street Power Football is coming on August 25th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Steam, both for retail and digital platforms.

The retail pre-orders for Street Power Football are now available while the digital version will have to wait until 13 July. Take the road and unleash your style in Street Power Football. All you need is a ball, you will learn to master crazy tricks, you will learn new skills and you will share the scene with some of the most famous street football legends of all time, in six unique game modes.

Street Power Football features an incredible roster of freestyle ambassadors globally, including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, JaviFreestyle, Raquel Benetti, Daniel GotHits, Yoanna Dallier and many more! Experience exclusive freestyle moves for each ambassador on the most important stages in the world.

Street Power Football combines creative style with high-energy action for a truly exaggerated football and arcade video game experience. Street Power Football features six distinct game modes, tons of options to customize your team to your liking, settings and ambassadors from all over the world, perfectly themed music, and much more!

Main features

Become the king of the road : Create your own character and become the protégé of the legend of the street Sean Garnier, sweep away the competition while you say law on the streets to the sound of dribbles.

: Create your own character and become the protégé of the legend of the street Sean Garnier, sweep away the competition while you say law on the streets to the sound of dribbles. Create your crew : Gather your friends and unleash your street style, with up to 4 players

: Gather your friends and unleash your street style, with up to 4 players Game mode : Explore and master all six unique game modes: Freestyle to the beat of music, Street Power 3v3 games, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and finally become King mode.

: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Freestyle to the beat of music, Street Power 3v3 games, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and finally become King mode. Tricks and author superpowers : Play in style and hit your opponents with crazy tricks like Boyka's 'backflip', Liv's 'round the world' or Melody's special moves. Unleash incredible superpowers and wipe out the competition.

: Play in style and hit your opponents with crazy tricks like Boyka's 'backflip', Liv's 'round the world' or Melody's special moves. Unleash incredible superpowers and wipe out the competition. Style points : Customize your team with a street style, personalized emotes, tattoos and more!

: Customize your team with a street style, personalized emotes, tattoos and more! Authentic Streetstyle culture : Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel "Freestyle" Benetti, Daniel GotHits, JaviFreestyle and many more!

: Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel "Freestyle" Benetti, Daniel GotHits, JaviFreestyle and many more! Increase the hype: turn up the volume and enjoy a cracking soundrack, signed by none other than Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap and Daniel Got Hits as you move from one international set to another, including the official stage of the Red Bull Street Style World Championship.

Street Power Football will be available digitally from August 25 and retailers authorized dealers for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.