Street Fighter VI could arrive in 2021 according to a rumor

For now it is soon to talk about Street Fighter VI In present mode. However, the future of the saga could be closer than we think. At least, judging by a powerful rumor that places the next numbered installment for next year 2021. And although it is not official information, the source from which the rumor comes is Capcom itself. Or rather, his last movements.

More than anything because Capcom has planned the next Capcom ProTour for that year: 2021. And considering that the Arcade version of SFV is already on the market and that the Champion version will soon arrive, we find it complicated to think that it has not been announced by 2020 if it is not for the arrival of a new title.

In any case, the information has emerged following the end of the 2019 Capcom Cup. Something that happened last weekend and which allowed us to know first-hand Capcom's intentions in order to renew competitive tournaments in the future. For example, it was ensured that the 2020 champion will not automatically qualify for the 2021 tournament. What would be the point if everything is disputed with SFV?

The Capcom Cup 2020 champion will not be self-qualified for Capcom Cup 2021. This confirms that there will be a Capcom ProTour in 2021, and also possibly hints that SF6 will come out in 2021. Kazunoko did not auto-qualify for Capcom Cup 2016 despite winning in 2015 for USFIV. pic.twitter.com/WgUOvzs8oD – UYU | Chelsea 🐉 ​​(@Chelsnii) December 17, 2019

On the other hand, it is precisely there where the background comes into play. Basically because we are talking about a situation we already saw in 2016. At that time, the 2015 Capcom Cup champion, Kazunoko, did not get the automatic classification for the 2016 tournament. And the reason, logically, was Street Fighter V.

Remember that Street Fighter V can now be purchased on both PS4 and PC. And the same will happen with that Champion Edition, an improved version of the Arcade edition and which will arrive very soon: specifically, on February 14, 2020.

Sources: Wccftech / Twitter