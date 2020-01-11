Street Fighter V receives a mod that corrects netcode problems

Share it:

Street Fighter V It does not escape the problems that accompanied it during its launch. The famous lag that currently exists in PvP games results from a bug hidden in the netcode, or at least that is what the user says has corrected the problem. Called Altimor on Reddit, this user has become popular among the gaming community for solving this bug. in just two days of work.

His method has been based solely on reverse engineering. “One of the players finds lag between his position and that of the opposite. While one has a normal experience, the other suffers from artificial lag in which he can receive blows from the past with up to 15 delay frames, ”explains the user. “This correction allows your‘ clock ’to never go beyond your time package in front of your opponent. This way you'll never experience more ‘rollbacks’ than him. ”

Currently the correction only works between PC users. The only way that the PS4 cross game is going well is for the company to make changes to the online code there. You can access the download of the mod in this link.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne debuts on PC

Capcom has started the year with the launch of the expected Monster Hunter World expansion for the Steam version. In our analysis, we said that “the 'port' is not limited this time to offer higher resolution textures (especially notable if the free high-res text DLC is used) and an unlimited image rate per second, but also includes for the first time in the title support to render the game using libraries DirectX12, thereby solving several of the instability problems that had been encountered in the original conversion. ”

Therefore, we conclude that “we are still facing a good port, which is not excellent. The graphic improvement is remarkable and the optimization is decent, but without obtaining the expected results using the pointer hardware of the platform ”. You can read the full impressions through this link.

