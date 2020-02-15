Street Fighter V Champion Edition available, Seth is the new character

Share it:

Call for Champions! Capcom, a global video game developer and publisher, released today Street Fighter V Champion Edition, the most complete version of the acclaimed fighting game; now available on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Along with this new version, today Seth is also introduced, which is now part of the Champion Edition roster in its new physical form, as the 40th fighter in Street Fighter V. A new Street Fighter V: Champion Edition launch trailer dedicated to Seth and other iconic fighters is now available for download on the Capcom press site.

Street Fighter V Champion Edition includes all content (excluding Fighting Chance costumes, costumes in collaboration with other brands and the Capcom Pro Tour DLC) of both previous titles, the original version and Street Fighter V Arcade Edition. The Champion Edition includes every character, level and other content released after the Arcade Edition version, until the launch of this new version, with which Seth is also added. In total, this massive edition of Street Fighter V includes 40 characters, 34 levels and over 200 costumes. Users can select their character and fight at will choosing from a variety of exciting single-player and multiplayer modes, created for players of all skill levels, including Cinematic Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Team Battle, Ranked Match , Casual Match and many others.

Also, Seth is available today, the 40th character to be added to the Street Fighter V roster; He is experienced in emulating the techniques of other fighters and returns to a new physical form in the Champion Edition. The final boss of Street Fighter ™ IV, Seth's biological brain has been inserted into the android Doll Unit Zero, allowing his neural network to continue the search for new data and the installation of new moves, copied by the fiercest fighters of the world. Those who purchase Street Fighter V: Champion Edition can already play as Seth today, while other users can still get it by spending 100,000 Fight Money (in-game currency).

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available in physical and digital format on PlayStation 4, or in digital format on Steam. Those who already have one of the previous versions of Street Fighter V can purchase a digital Upgrade Kit that offers instant access to all the contents of the Champion Edition. There basic version of Street Fighter V however, it remains the only purchase that a consumer must make to ensure that he always has the most updated version of the title. All additional game modes and character balance patches are free for owners of any of the versions of Street Fighter V. In addition, all DLC characters are still unlockable for free, completing various challenges and earning in-game currency, i Fight Money. For those who can't wait, in-game content can also be purchased in real currency. Some additional content can only be purchased with Fight Money, currency earned by playing the game normally.